The 600-acre “DPS Fire” — a wildfire that has been burning all week near Florence — is now 98% contained, a Texas A&M Forest Service official said Wednesday.
“Firefighters are still on the scene, driving the perimeter to check for hot spots and any areas that are retaining heat,” Weldon Dent with the forest service said. “Unless conditions deteriorate or the weather changes, we expect full containment by the end of today.”
The fire reportedly started as a structure fire near Pecan Branch around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The cause of the fire is still undetermined, Dent said.
Officials named it the “DPS Fire” because the fire came close to a Texas Department of Public Safety training facility near Florence, about 25 miles south of Killeen.
