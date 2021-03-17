Although some rain has fallen a couple times in the past week, wildfires remain a threat in the Central Texas area.
Winds are expected to gust as high as 25 to 30 mph today, and humidity is expected to drop to 20 to 25%, National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Dunn said Tuesday.
Brad Smith, department head of the Predictive Service Office of the Texas A&M Forest Service, said it is the perfect conditions for a fire.
“That is kind of the recipe for wildfires this time of year along the I-35 corridor,” Smith said.
A hazardous weather outlook from the NWS indicates “Elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions” west of Interstate 35 on Wednesday. The elevated wildfire chances continue through Monday.
Texas is currently in its winter/spring wildfire “season.”
Typically, there are two wildfire seasons in the state throughout the year.
Smith said people normally think of the summer fire season, which can last from as early as June through September. The winter/spring fire season normally lasts from December through April or May.
“What drives it is that it’s the dormant season,” Smith said. “We’ve had freezes that have freeze cured our grasses.”
Smith explained that freeze curing means frost sending grass into a dormant state and turning it from green to brown.
“That is an indication that it’s a dead fuel — that it doesn’t have any moisture in it,” Smith said.
Cool season grasses are beginning to green up, and when warm season grasses green up, that is when the winter/spring fire season will end, Smith said.
Drought conditions
As of data from March 9, all of Bell County is listed as abnormally dry from the U.S. Drought Monitor, while all of Coryell and Lampasas counties are listed in moderate drought conditions.
Although drought conditions are not a requirement for wildfires, Smith said when they are present, he refers to it as an “over-dry.”
“It adds to the severity of fires,” Smith said. “The dryer it is, the hotter the fires burn, the faster the fires move.”
Wildfires primarily start along roadways from a variety of reasons, including a tire blowout that can throw sparks, a dragging chain or a hot catalytic converter from when someone parks on grass, Smith explained.
Fires can also be sparked by burning of debris of tree limbs and such.
Many wildfires start from “human cause,” such as the ones listed above.
“If they’re human cause, we can generally prevent them,” Smith said.
Burn bans
Coryell County is currently under a burn ban that went into effect last week, the county’s Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Harrell said Tuesday.
“We see a lot of trends, and there is a lot of dry fuel on the ground,” Harrell said. “Even though we’ve had snow, we’ve had rain, we still have a lot of dry fuel on the ground — plus the winds — have kind of dried everything out again.”
Four to five volunteer fire departments along with bulldozer teams from the Texas A&M Forest Service battled a wildfire in the western part of the county near Evant not long ago.
Harrell said he did not know how many acres burned.
Lampasas County is not currently under a burn ban.
