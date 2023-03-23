Spring has officially sprung and the Central Texas area is matching that energy with plenty of seasonal fun. Check out some of the local festivals, bring the family (including the dog) to Pawz on the Plaza, run (or walk) a 5K race, enjoy some live music, or head to the planetarium for Warren’s Night Sky Tour. Information on these and more events are included below.
March 24
Central Texas Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, will host performances of its newest production, “Spamalot,” from March 24-26. Tickets for this live adaptation of the Monty Python film range from $17 to $27. Go to https://www.showpass.com/montypythonsspamalot/ to purchase in advance.
Samuel Adams Brewhouse, 5782 24th St. on Fort Hood, will host its free Karaoke Night from 7 to 10 p.m.
Johnny’s Steaks and BBQ, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado, will host live music by Riley Green and the Cameron SackyBand at 6 p.m. Advance general admission is $35 per person, day-of admission is $40, and general admission pit and lawn seating are $65. Go to www.outhousetickets.com to purchase and for more information.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Brady Honeycutt from 8 p.m. to midnight March 24. Cover is $10. Dave Jorgenson will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. March 25. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host live music by the Oxford Comma Duo from 6 to 9 p.m. March 24, Scratch 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. March 25, and Martian Folk at noon March 26.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by The Glenn Collins Band at 7 p.m. March 24, Eric Turner at 7 p.m. March 25, and Walt Wilkins at 4 p.m. March 26.
March 25
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will host its Spring Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bend of the River, 7915 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple. There will be a wide variety of vegetables, herbs, annuals, perennials, and more available. Certified Master Gardeners will be on site to assist visitors and answer any questions.
The Stan Weik Stomp Out Cancer 5K and 1-Mile Walk will be at 9 a.m. at the San Saba River Golf Course, 723 County Road 102, San Saba. Registration is $25 per person and can be completed at https://bit.ly/3ndfg0X. This event is part of the Cen-Tex Race Series.
The City of Temple Parks and Recreation’s second annual Pawz on the Plaza event, in celebration of National Puppy Day, will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Avenue A, Temple. There will be adoptions, vendors, demonstrations, and more at this pet-friendly and free event.
The 23rd annual Wildflower Arts and Crafts Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 25-26 at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. There will be a number of vendors, crafters, artists, woodworkers, and more at this family-friendly event. Admission is free.
The Copperas Cove Spring Festival will be from 2 to 7 p.m. at Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. There will be live music by the 1st Cavalry Band and Memphis Kee, beer and wine tents, a pop-up market, kid’s zone, food trucks, and more. Parking is $5 per car and walk-in admission is $1.
The Killeen Noon Lions Club will host its Book Exchange Fundraiser event from noon to 4 p.m. at Words Unite Bookstore, 5100 Trimmier Road, Killeen. Attendees can bring a book to exchange, buy a book, or donate directly for a good cause.
The Free Car Seat Inspection event will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Carlson Law Firm, 100 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen. Participants are invited to bring their child, as well as know their height and weight, to ensure a proper fit and inspection.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, will host Warren’s Night Sky Tour from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will feature a look at the next month’s astronomical events with a staff astronomer. The planetarium also hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by David Bridwell from 2 to 5 p.m. March 25 and Mark Triggs from 2 to 5 p.m. March 26.
March 26
The Small Business Vendor Event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Work with Me Killeen, 2804 S. W.S. Young Drive. There will be local businesses and vendors offering a variety of goods at this event, as well as a free raffle.
March 27
The Public Arts League of Salado will host its annual Taste of Salado event at 6:30 p.m. at Tenroc Ranch, 5471 Thomas Arnold Road, Salado. Local restaurants will be sharing some of their special dishes, and wineries and breweries will be offering beverages to sample. There will also be a silent and live auction. Tickets are $30 and includes food, wine and beer samplings, and one glass of wine. Go to www.centraltexastickets.com to purchase in advance.
March 28
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., will host its Agriculture Day STEAM class at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. for kids 7 to 11 years old. Registration is required by March 24 for this free event by calling 512-556-3251 or stopping by the library.
March 30
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host its Therapeutic Art Series: Life Map Collage at 6 p.m. This free event is for adults and all materials will be provided. Call 254-953-5491 to register. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
Upcoming Events
The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation’s annual Family Camp Out will be April 1- 2 at Dana Peak Park. There will be a variety of staff-provided activities, and a dinner of hamburgers and hotdogs. Participants must bring their own tent and camping supplies. Cost is $15 per person and is free for those 5 and under. Go to https://bit.ly/3Zvrhwo to register.
Recurring Events
The Soldiers’ Kids Involved in Fishing Fun (SKIFF) organization is now offering free afternoon fishing trips for kids 9 to 17 years of age now through mid-May. The program is open to families whose children are separated from a parent due to their military duty, and to Gold Star families. Trips are organized and conducted by local professional fishing guide, retired pastor, and former U.S. Army officer Bob Maindelle and take place by boat on Lake Belton. All equipment and safety gear are provided. Trips occur from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call or text Maindelle at 254-368-7411 for questions and to reserve a spot.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts Asanas and Ales every Saturday at 9 a.m. This yoga class includes a beverage of choice. Cost is $20 per individual or $30 for couples.
The Fort Hood Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Lampasas Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the Lampasas Downtown Square.
The Killeen Public Library hosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. All are welcome at this free, family-friendly event.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
The Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery, 2900 E. Central Texas Expressway, hosts a Stand-Up Comedy Show and Open Mic from 8 p.m. to close every Thursday.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. The “Quanah Parker Exhibit: One Man, Two Worlds,” is on display now through April 15. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton,is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The special exhibit, “Ode to East Texas: Landscapes by Lee Jamison,” is on display now through April 16. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
