When Ken Wilkerson, a newly elected Killeen City Council member, saw his photo on a flyer with other Democratic Party candidates, he had some reservations and thought it would hurt his campaign.
Wilkerson said he called the Bell County Democratic Party when he saw his picture on the flyer. He said the decision to put his image on the flyer was done outside of his campaign.
“I didn’t ask for the endorsement of the Democrats, but I appreciate their support,” Wilkerson said.
He said he was concerned about the perception it might cause.
“Of course I was concerned, because I knew the insinuation could be drawn ... you’re connecting those dots,” he said. “And I didn’t want to be connected to the dots; I wanted to run as a nonpartisan.”
In Killeen, City Council elections are nonpartisan and have been that way since 1949, city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said.
Being on official campaign literature from the Democratic Party clearly did not hurt Wilkerson’s campaign.
He received the most amount of votes in the general election among 10 candidates running for three seats on the council.
A total of 13,794 people voted for Wilkerson, who also spent the most money among all the candidates, reporting total expenditures of more than $2,800 from the final campaign finance report prior to the election.
Wilkerson went as far as saying he wishes that all levels of election — state and federal — were nonpartisan.
He said he got the question of whether he was a Republican or a Democrat throughout the campaign.
“Even at the polls, I told them, ‘Hey, look, we’re running on issues,’” Wilkerson said.
He said that making public somebody’s political party affiliation “is a way of ending conversations, not starting them.”
Wilkerson said that residents of Killeen do not need to worry about how he makes his decisions while he is on the council.
“I’m definitely not beholden to special interests, whether they be the Democratic Party, Republican Party or anybody,” he said. “Because I’ve had several Republicans that said that they would definitely vote for me, because, you know, we talked about issues.”
Wilkerson said he also received an endorsement from the Killeen Professional Firefighters Association.
The firefighter association also supported Republican candidates such as Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, of Texas House District 54, and Michael Keefe, a candidate for Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 1.
The Bell County Democrats also put Wilkerson’s picture on a Facebook post on Oct. 23 that said “Today is the last day to request your mail-in ballot.”
Wilkerson said he had seen that post and said he also called the Bell County Democrats to tell them he didn’t ask for the endorsement but that he appreciated it.
He stood by his statement about his nonpartisan status in the campaign.
“I was running as a city councilman, and I was running on the issues,” he said.
Endorsing candidates
Lan Carter, who has run multiple times for the Killeen school board — another nonpartisan election — posted a comment to a Facebook post in reference to the Democratic flyer, which in addition to Wilkerson, also had images of Keke Williams, Julie Oliver, Joe Biden and other Democrats running for office.
In the comment, Carter said, “I’m just going to say it, why is a candidate running for a nonpartisan position on this Democrat door hanger?”
In a phone interview Friday, Carter said by putting Wilkerson on the flyer, and not other nonpartisan candidates, it appeared as though the Bell County Democrats were “picking and choosing” who to publicly support.
Chris Kelley Rosenberg, chairman of the Bell County Democrats, said the party did endorse others.
“We endorsed three nonpartisan candidates this cycle,” she said via email Thursday.
The Bell County Democrats also endorsed and canvassed for Sandra Blankenship, who won a spot on the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board of directors.
Rosenberg did not mention the other candidate the party endorsed in this election cycle, but she said in the past, the party has endorsed and canvassed for Shirley Fleming, who made history Thursday evening by being voted in unanimously as mayor pro tem. She is the first Black woman to hold the position.
The Texas Democratic Party endorses such candidates through a program called Project LIFT.
“Two of them did not appear on the flyer because of the precincts we were targeting for the lit drop,” Rosenberg said. “All three candidates are members of my executive committee.”
Wilkerson said his role as a precinct chair automatically makes him part of the executive committee. He said he has been attempting to relinquish his role as precinct chair.
According to the Texas Democratic Party website, candidates can receive support from the party through Project LIFT.
Ways the party supports LIFT-recognized candidates include, but are not limited to, campaign-specific help with strategy, voter targeting guidance and providing lists of TDP donors in the candidate’s district, the website said.
Is it legal?
A review of state laws and the city charter makes it clear that city procedures were not violated.
“The full names of all candidates for the council as hereinbefore provided, except such as may have withdrawn, died, or become ineligible, shall be printed on the official ballots without party designations,” according to Section 96 of the Killeen City Charter.
On the ballot, Wilkerson’s name appeared with no political affiliation.
The state provides the option for home-rule cities to allow city-level candidates to run with a political affiliation, but Killeen voters decided in 1949 to not allow that.
J.R. Johnson of the Texas Ethics Commission also said there was nothing afoul with Wilkerson being part of an executive committee with the Bell County Democrats.
“The state laws under the jurisdiction of the Texas Ethics Commission do not prohibit a candidate from belonging to a political party or being an officer of a political party,” Johnson said via email Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.