With just under a month to go until the Nov. 3 election, eight of the 10 Killeen City Council candidates have disclosed in writing how much campaign money they have raised and spent.
Ken Wilkerson is by far the candidate who has raised the most, at $3,576.40, of which he has spent $3,470.90. In addition to listing numerous individual campaign donors, Wilkerson’s campaign also made expenditures to Voices United Publications of Killeen, Ohana Ink, Jordan Bailey Media and Facebook.
The candidate/officeholder campaign finance reports for eight of the 10 candidates for three at-large seats were disclosed by the City of Killeen on Tuesday. All were due as of Monday, which was the 30th day prior to the election, according to City of Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine.
Mellisa Brown came in second, with $1,008.33 raised and spent, and of the funds spent, expenditures were made to vendors such as Office Depot, Office Max, UZ Marketing, Tractor Supply and Build A Sign.
Nina Cobb comes in at a close third, with $950 raised but a total of $1,190.44 listed as having been spent from personal funds.
Leo Gukeisen raised and spent a reported $122.36, to the vendors Sticker Mule and Vista Print, and Rickey Williams reported zero dollars raised but also $993.45 spent, with overall expenditures going to the same vendors as Gukeisen, as well as Rick Perkins and American Express.
Current council member and candidate Butch Menking reported $12.17 but zero spent, and Roslyn Finley reported zero dollars for both campaign contributions and expenditures.
Candidate Ed Skinner chose the option of modified reporting, and submitted the appropriate paperwork. This means that he indicated that he does not intend to accept more than $500 in political contributions or make more than $500 in political expenditures, excluding filing fees in connection with any future election within the election cycle.
If either limit is exceeded, Skinner will be required to file pre-election reports and if necessary a runoff report.
Reports for Candidates Tolly James Jr. and Carla Escalante were not received, Shine said.
“All candidates are required to file the report by Texas Elections Code,” Shine said by email on Tuesday.
Early voting starts Tuesday, Oct. 13 and ends Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.
For more information on state law regarding campaign financing visit www.ethics.state.tx.us/statutes/title15.php#254.063. For more information about early voting, mail-in ballots and other voting and election related matters in Bell County visit https://www.bellcountytx.com/departments/elections/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.