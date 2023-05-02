Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson made a motion of direction to take further action on his own reprimand Tuesday — just moments after the rest of the Killeen City Council refused to do so.
Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King, at Tuesday’s City Council workshop, introduced a reprimand against Wilkerson for his behavior at an April 18 meeting in which he left the dais and confronted an audience member who had just spoken.
When the mayor subsequently asked for a motion on the reprimand, no council members spoke up — until Wilkerson himself offered the motion.
Following that unusual move, the council voted unanimously, 7-0 to move the item forward to next week’s regular meeting.
In the other major action Tuesday, in a 4-3 vote, the council decided against banning guns in council chambers.
Earlier in the meeting, Wilkerson acknowledged that the reason the council was even talking about the gun issue was because of his actions in the April 18 meeting.
What happened?
The altercation started when resident Michael Fornino — a frequent critic of the council’s actions — publicly said Wilkerson was involved in the April 2, 2014, Fort Hood mass shooting, in which four soldiers died, including the shooter, and more than a dozen others were injured.
When questioned by Wilkerson over how he was involved, Fornino said Wilkerson, who was the shooter’s company commander at the time, pushed the shooter “over the edge.”
The allegation during a council meeting appeared to be the tipping point for Wilkerson, who then got up from the dais and went into the audience, where he approached Fornino as about 30 people looked on, some wondering if things would get physical. While Fornino turned his back to Wilkerson, others appeared to hold Wilkerson back and disuaded him from further confrontation.
Fornino and Wilkerson have been locked in an online war of words since the face-to-back confrontation, with Wilkerson calling Fornino a “lunatic,” and the council critic calling the mayor pro tem unfit for duty.
Wilkerson’s Behavior
Wilkerson apologized for his actions immediately when he returned to the dais after confronting Fornino in the crowd. And since then, he said he would accept any punishments for his actions if deemed appropriate by the council.
“I accept any punishment the city or council agree to for my loss of composure. I’ll do better,” Wilkerson said in a comment on KDHnews.com, the Herald’s website.
During the discussion of punishment Tuesday, Nash-King scolded Wilkerson for his behavior previously and asked for a motion of direction for punishment.
The mayor said that Wilkerson violated the city council’s Standards of Conduct, Principle 8, and Section 1-80 of the Government Standards and Expectations.
“Your actions violated the city council standards ... and your behavior was unbecoming of a council member. This could have ended badly for everyone in the chamber,” Nash-King said. “If you ever demonstrate this type of behavior in future council meetings, I will remove you from the dais and you will not return for the remainder of the meeting.”
At first, when the mayor asked for a motion of direction, no one made a move to punish Wilkerson, and the frustrated mayor started to move on to the next agenda item. But then Wilkerson himself made the motion for his own punishment, and the rest of the council unanimously voted to approve it.
Fornino was the only resident who brought up the council’s decorum and Wilkerson’s behavior during the citizens comments portion of the meeting.
He also declared that he plans to press charges against Wilkerson if the mayor pro tem did not resign from his post by the end of the meeting.
Guns at City Hall
Following the April 18, there has been much discussion on the council and in the community about banning guns in council chambers, as many other local cities do.
Six of the 14 residents who got up to speak with the council about agenda items Tuesday spoke about the ability to have guns in City Hall, which has been allowed since 2016.
None of the residents spoke in favor of removing guns from the council chambers.
C.J. Grisham, a Temple resident and president of Open Carry Texas, brought up five examples of shootings that have taken place in gun-free council chambers.
“You’re not just disarming us in these chambers, but from our cars to this chamber,” Grisham said. “We aren’t the enemy.”
Later in the meeting, the mayor explained her reasoning for placing the topic on the agenda.
“I don’t see a need for firearms to be in the chamber at all,” she said.
“We pay our police officers to take time to be here. They don’t just protect the council, they also protect the citizens,” Nash-King said. “If something were to happen and a citizen wanted to help a trained police officer, they would have to make decisions that they are not trained to do and innocent people can be harmed. WE need to protect our citizens, we need to protect our staff and we need to let our officers to do our job.”
Nash-King clarified that residents could have guns elsewhere in the building at other times but not in the council chambers during meetings.
Councilman Michael Boyd said he supported the motion to ban guns from the chambers specifically. He explained that he previously would have been against the idea but after the incident between Wilkerson and Fornino, he changed his mind.
“I made a few observations on April 18 that made me choose to support this. One was a threat of violence; two was watching other citizens preparing to exit the chambers in chase a shooting occurred. I witnessed that fear. Third was after the meeting a citizen asked me sincerely if all city council meetings were like this,” Boyd said.
“The reason we are here discussing this is because of what happened,” Wilkerson said. “I do see what the mayor is talking about and what could have happened. I take responsibility for that. Me exiting the dais created the situation ... But I don’t feel it calls for us to go to this extreme.”
Councilman Ramon Alverez referenced Grisham’s examples in his stance against banning guns from the chambers.
“Those scenarios were in gun-free zones. If somebody comes in and we aren’t patting them down, even if we have stickers on the door that say guns are not allowed, if somebody does want to come in here and shoot the place up, they will do what they want to do. I understand erring on the side of caution ... but it gets tricky.”
Councilman Jose Segarra made a motion to not move the discussion forward and Wilkerson seconded.
The motion was approved 4-3 with Council members Boyd, Cobb and Gonzalez voting to bring it forward.
(1) comment
Heil Debbie ! So fascism has arrived in Killeen. So good of the council to remain silent when the "letter of reprimand" was presented, and none of them wanted to take action against deputy fuhrer Wilkerson. Their silence speaks volumes.
So glad the council is concerned for THEIR safety - I mean, when a council member tries to attack a citizen - we must FIRST be concerned with THEIR safety, right?
What did we learn tonight? Get elected to Killeen City Council, you can say and pretty much DO whatever you want to the citizens, and you'll only have to "suffer" a sternly worded (obviously not written by the Mayor) letter that amounts to being sent to bed with no supper and no tv for a week.
This is what passes for "leadership" and "representation" in Killeen.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.