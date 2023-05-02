Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson made a motion of direction to take further action on his own reprimand Tuesday — just moments after the rest of the Killeen City Council refused to do so.

Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King, at Tuesday’s City Council workshop, introduced a reprimand against Wilkerson for his behavior at an April 18 meeting in which he left the dais and confronted an audience member who had just spoken.

Michael Fornino

Heil Debbie ! So fascism has arrived in Killeen. So good of the council to remain silent when the "letter of reprimand" was presented, and none of them wanted to take action against deputy fuhrer Wilkerson. Their silence speaks volumes.

So glad the council is concerned for THEIR safety - I mean, when a council member tries to attack a citizen - we must FIRST be concerned with THEIR safety, right?

What did we learn tonight? Get elected to Killeen City Council, you can say and pretty much DO whatever you want to the citizens, and you'll only have to "suffer" a sternly worded (obviously not written by the Mayor) letter that amounts to being sent to bed with no supper and no tv for a week.

This is what passes for "leadership" and "representation" in Killeen.

