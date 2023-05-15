Ernest Wilkerson and Rex Weaver will be sworn in Tuesday as members of the Central Texas College board of trustees.
In unofficial results from the May 6 election, Wilkerson received 2,237 votes (56%), followed by incumbent Don Armstrong and Camron Cochran with 1,038 (26%) and 718 (18%) votes, respectively.
Wilkerson previously served on the Killeen City Council.
In the Place 7 seat, incumbent Charles “Rex” Weaver was unopposed for reelection. He received 3,555 votes in the election.
After the votes are canvassed, both men will take their oaths of office.
The board of trustees term of office is six years.
The meeting begins at 1 p.m. in the Anderson Campus Center board room, located on the CTC campus at 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway.
