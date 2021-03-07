Should handguns be allowed at Killeen City Hall and City Council meetings there?
Right now, they already are. But that could soon be changing.
Residents have weighed in at recent council meetings prior to an expected Killeen City Council vote on the issue at this Tuesday’s council meeting.
In July 2016, the council passed two resolutions regarding license holders carrying handguns at city meetings, allowing both concealed handguns and open carrying of handguns at City Council meetings.
However, at its Feb, 22 workshop meeting, the council made a motion of direction for the city manager to prepare a resolution repealing those resolutions from 2016, according to a city staff report.
State law does allow cities to prohibit “the open or concealed carrying of a handgun in the room or rooms where a meeting of governmental entity is held if the meeting is an open meeting subject to the Texas Open Meetings Act and the entity provides notice.”
Notice is usually done in the form of a sign on the premises, citing the law.
Killeen city officials “kept the signs previously used to provide the statutorily-required notice that handguns are not allowed,” the city staff report said. “If this item is approved, staff will place the signs near the entrances to the City Council Chambers shortly before any City Council meeting. The signs will also be posted for other meetings covered by the Texas Open Meetings Act, including the Civil Service Commission and Planning and Zoning Commission.”
David Shearer, James Everard and former council candidate Leo Gukeisen spoke at the council’s workshop meeting last week. They’d like to have handguns continued to be allowed in council meetings.
Everard mentioned that he had been among the residents who had petitioned the council to allow residents to carry firearms at city meetings years ago. He further noted the cost of installing metal detectors, as well as his belief that searching residents, would dissuade many from attending meetings.
Shearer touched on the 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and its intent to prevent tyranny on the part of government.
“I’m sure the (police) officer here is a nice person, but if he decides to go on a rampage, who’s to protect us from him?” Shearer asked the council, referring to an armed Killeen police officer assigned to Killeen council meetings.
Gukeisen spoke about the rights of citizens to defend themselves.
“Who’s to say what could happen in here, and we should have the right to defend ourselves,” Gukeisen said.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said he felt it did not make sense to have such signs solely for council chambers.
“You can still come into the building carrying a handgun,” Segarra said.
That’s because state law does not allow cities to ban legally carried handguns in city halls, with the exception of council chambers during meetings.
“They are and will be allowed in City Hall under the law. State law only allows cities to prohibit handguns in the actual room where Council is meeting (and certain other bodies) when they are actually meeting and when notice is given (signage),” city officials said in an email to the Herald.
Driving the push to ban handguns from council meetings is a desire by some on the council to beef up security in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., where lawmakers had to be rushed to safety.
METAL DETECTORS
At the Feb. 22 Killeen workshop meeting, the council discussed placing metal detectors or using metal-detecting wands during future council meetings to monitor if someone tries to bring a firearm into a meeting, with Mayor Pro-tem Shirley Fleming expressing her desire for safety in the council chambers.
“We cannot wait for a tragedy. Only the authorized personnel should enter into any government building with a firearm. You can’t go into the courthouse in Belton without going through metal detectors,” Fleming said.
With residents currently being allowed to conceal carry or open carry firearms in City Hall and in the council chamber, the prospect of installing metal detectors there clearly becomes more complicated.
“I will be voting against the resolutions and metal detectors at this time,” Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King said by email on Wednesday. “In my opinion, the city needs to spend the taxpayers’ money on repairing our damaged roads throughout the community.”
Cost
Police Chief Charles Kimble provided some information during the Feb. 22 meeting about what would be required for metal detectors or wands.
If the council decided to go with wands, the city would need to buy four wands at $800 each, and $700 more for repairs and batteries for the wands. If the council decided on metal detectors, two additional off-duty police officers would be needed to man them, and Kimble estimated they would need to be paid $45 per hour at an average of three hours per meeting and 55 meetings per year, totaling around $15,000 of overtime that would have to be paid to the officers per year.
Fleming, who initially called for the metal detector issue to be brought forward, also said she supports gun rights.
“Any building that has elected officials and city employees should be protected,” Fleming said by email on Thursday. “This has nothing to do with the 2nd Amendment rights, I have a gun myself. I don’t want my gun taken away from me. I am not wanting to take guns away from anyone.”
Fleming describes metal detectors as “the way of the future.”
“All I am asking for is safety in our city government building,” she said. “Just because nothing has not happened does not mean it won’t happen. We need to get on board — don’t use money as a issue. That is putting a price on a life. My citizens agree with me, I honor their decision — I was elected to speak for them and that is what I am doing. I will stand by my decision, to do the right thing. To me, safety comes first ... no matter.”
Councilmember Ken Wilkerson offered a different view, also by email on Thursday.
“While I appreciate the Mayor Pro-Tem’s ambitions to create the safest environment possible, I believe the resources associated with her proposal would be better spent elsewhere,” Wilkerson said. “Besides, I believe if there are those who would want to harm Killeen elected officials, they are more likely to do so outside council chambers where we have all proven to be fairly accessible.
“However, I’m glad the proposed agenda item caused some citizens to conduct research and learn about some of the more nuanced contributions of people of color where they may never have given those contributions a second thought.”
