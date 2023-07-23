Having been deemed the “Death Star” bill by several opponents and proponents of it, one law may make current local ordinances in violation of it unenforceable.
How might that look for Killeen’s decriminalized marijuana ordinance that voters approved overwhelmingly in November 2022?
The new city law prohibits Killeen police officers from charging anyone with misdemeanor amounts of marijuana, which is less than 4 ounces.
Bell County is challenging that city ordinance in civil court, and the County Attorney Jim Nichols said he does not think the new Texas Regulatory Consistency Act — House Bill 2127 — will have much of an impact on the lawsuit other than to solidify the county’s argument.
“I haven’t studied it — I’ve read it a couple of times. It’s not going to directly apply,” Nichols said while at the Herald office Wednesday. “The greater bulk of it applies to regulatory stuff from the various cities.”
Nichols said state law is already firmly on the county’s side, adding that the judge declared the Killeen city law — which was known as Proposition A on last November’s ballot — unconstitutional earlier this year.
“There’s no question that (the Proposition A) ordinance is contrary to Texas law, is unconstitutional, unenforceable and invalid,” said Judge Rick Morris, who is assigned to hear Bell County’s lawsuit against the City of Killeen, at a hearing in late May. “What I can do about it is the question. It seems that an injunction must be against officials, such as the city secretary, mayor or police chief, not the City of Killeen itself.”
Before Morris could rule on the injunction, Killeen’s lawyers filed an appeal with the Third Court of Appeals in Austin, which Nichols called a delaying tactic.
None of that has stopped the Killeen government from defending the lawsuit at taxpayers’ expense. The Killeen City Council in late June voted, 5-1, to cap attorneys’ expenses at $100,000 for the current fiscal year to continue defending Bell County’s ongoing lawsuit against the city. Recently elected Councilman Joseph Solomon cast the lone vote against it.
Death Star
The new “Death Star” law, which takes effect Sept. 1 after having been signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 14, will limit a local or county municipality’s ability to enact or enforce ordinances that are inconsistent with the provisions of nine state codes.
Those codes are: Agriculture Code, Business & Commerce Code, Finance Code, Insurance Code, Labor Code, Local Government Code, Natural Resources Code, Occupations Code and Property Code.
“The Local Government Code has been amended, but only to the extent that tells us what we already know, and that is that you can’t pass an ordinance that is inconsistent with state law,” Nichols said. “Had we not already had a specific statute in the Local Government Cod about full enforcement on drug cases (and) drug offenses, then yes, this would have been something we could use to probably get in the front door. We’re already there.”
Nichols spoke in reference to Section 370.003 of the Local Government Code.
It states: “The governing body of a municipality, the commissioners court of a county, or a sheriff, municipal police department, municipal attorney, county attorney, district attorney, or criminal district attorney may not adopt a policy under which the entity will not fully enforce laws relating to drugs, including Chapters 481 and 483, Health and Safety Code, and federal law.”
Chapter 481 of the Health and Safety Code states that possession of 4 ounces or less is considered a misdemeanor.
Killeen city officials declined to comment on what the Death Star bill means for the city’s marijuana law or the ongoing lawsuit.
“We won’t be able to provide a comment on this topic right now, as we’re in litigation,” Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford said in response to the Herald’s questions.
After the Killeen voters approved Proposition A on the November ballot, the Killeen City Council amended and approved the ordinance on Dec. 6, excluding a portion of it that would have prevented Killeen police from using the odor of marijuana or hemp as probable cause for search or seizure.
Proposition A prohibits Killeen officers from issuing citations or making arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana except in “limited circumstances,” including the investigation of a “felony-level narcotics case that has been designated as a high priority.”
Lawsuit latest
The lawsuit, which was filed April 11, is currently on hold and could be that way for a few months.
Judge Morris ruled in Bell County’s favor on May 25, when the judge denied the city’s “pleas to jurisdiction” that would have stopped the lawsuit in its tracks. That same day, the City of Killeen filed its appeal with the Third Court of Appeals in Austin.
Philip Kingston, the Dallas-area attorney hired by the city, told the Herald in June that only the state of Texas had the authority to sue a city.
According to Kingston, the county can only act on behalf for the state in criminal cases.
Nichols, however, thinks the county not only can sue but will also prevail in the lawsuit.
“I think the law is very much on our side, already,” Nichols told the Herald Wednesday. “We already had a judge say it’s unconstitutional, it’s unenforceable and it’s invalid.”
The county attorney said even if the city were to prevail with its appeal that the county does not have the authority to file the suit, the court would likely give the county an opportunity to re-plead the case.
“It’s not going to end it,” Nichols said.
