Incumbent Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, has been declared the winner of the race against Democratic challenger Julie Oliver for U.S. House District 25, according to the Texas Tribune.
As of 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, Williams had secured 208,337 votes, and Oliver had received 162,090.
"Tonight, the people of Texas’ 25th District have once again sent a clear message that they want a government that abides by the Constitution and empowers the American people to reach their fullest potential," Williams said in a statement. "I'm honored they have once again trusted me to represent them in Congress, and I pledge to spend this next term continuing the fight for lower taxes, defending our law enforcement, taking care of our military and veterans and protecting the unborn."
As of 11 p.m., the Associated Press had called the race for Williams, according to a statement from Oliver.
“I’m incredibly proud of the work that the thousands of volunteers who sacrificed for this campaign poured into fighting for a better future for Texas,” Oliver said in the statement. "... Texas, I love you and I'm proud of you. Learn from tonight, take what you can from the hard lessons, and keep fighting."
Williams’ campaign could not be reached for comment as of press time.
District 25 covers Bosque, Coryell, Hamilton, Hill, Johnson, Lampasas, and Somervell counties, as well as parts of Bell, Erath, Hays, Tarrant, and Travis counties.
Williams first won the District 25 seat in 2012, when he defeated Democrat Elaine Henderson and Libertarian Betsy Dewey.
He owns an auto dealership near Fort Worth and has focused his campaign on helping “Main Street America” and small businesses.
Oliver was running against Williams for the second consecutive election cycle.
She has 20 years experience in health care funding, and had focused her campaign on better health care, especially for those with pre-existing conditions.
