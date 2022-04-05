Council member Rick Williams has been chosen by the Killeen City Council to become the new mayor pro tem. Williams succeeds Debbie Nash-King in the post; she was sworn in as the city's mayor on March 25 after former Mayor Jose Segarra stepped down in order to run for a city council seat, as dictated by the city charter..
While the vote is still unofficial, council members made it clear with their unanimous vote that Williams is their choice to be mayor pro tem.
I nominate Mr. Williams,” Councilman Ken Wilkerson said as the floor was opened for council members to speak. Both Councilman Michael Boyd and Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez seconded Wilkerson’s nomination.
In previous years, council members often elected the most senior member of the council to be mayor pro tem but all of the current council members have been on the council for less than two years.
Boyd complimented Williams on his leadership and said that Killeen will greatly benefit from him being mayor pro tem.
The council will have its official vote next week, when Williams is expected to change seats and be seated next to Mayor Nash-King, as is tradition.
Williams has been a council member since May 2020 and is seeking reelection to his at-large seat in the May 7 election. Also seeking reelection are Williams and Mellisa Brown. Former Mayor Segarra is also seeking an at-large council seat, along with Ramon Alvarez and Leo Gukeisen.
Nash-King is seeking election to a full term in the mayor’s post, along with challengers Patsy Bracey, James Everhard and Holly Teel.
