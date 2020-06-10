Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody is being pressured to resign in the aftermath of news reports this week that detailed the death of Javier Ambler, 40, while in police custody last year.
Ambler is a former Ellison High School football player and graduate and Killeen resident who died March 28, 2019, after an encounter with Williamson County deputies and Austin police.
Three of the four county commissioners in Williamson County — Russ Boles, Cynthia Long and Terri Cook — are calling for Chody to resign, a Wednesday report from the USA Today said.
Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said she plans to take the case to a grand jury, the report said.
Moore’s office is in charge of investigating the death, along with Austin police detectives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.