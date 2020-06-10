1. Yes. Voters elected a Democrat to the post; a Democrat should finish the term.

2. Yes. It should be a consideration, but not the biggest factor in the selection.

3. No. Commissioners should pick the person best suited for the job, period.

4. No. Voters will get to have their say in November. Base the pick on experience.

5. Unsure. The need to fill the post is urgent, but the voters’ wishes count, too.

Vote

View Results