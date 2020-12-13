Killeen-area residents could expect windy conditions today, as the National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a wind advisory from 3 to 9 p.m.
Sustained wind speeds are projected to be around 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, the advisory said.
Driving can be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
The high winds will be accompanied by a chance of rain that will decrease into the evening, but peak at 80%, the weather forecast shows.
High temperatures are projected to reach around 61 degrees and drop to near freezing (33 degrees) overnight.
Low temperatures should stay in the mid-30s for the next few days until Wednesday, when the overnight temperature is forecast to be 29 degrees.
Rain chances leave the forecast after today, and skies should remain sunny for much of the rest of the week.
Residents can expect high temperatures to fluctuate between the low 50s and low 60s.
