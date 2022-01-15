Saturday’s high winds should subside today, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Juan Hernandez, but residents who are looking for a return to the warm weather Texas is known for will have to wait a little longer.
Things should warm back up in the mid-60s to low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday, but a cold front will move in early Thursday morning, which will bring high temperatures back to low to mid-40s.
Thursday will be the coldest day of the week, with a high of 43 degrees, falling to 24 degrees during the nighttime.
According to Weather.com, there will also be slight chances of rain on Thursday and Friday.
