As temperatures warm back up briefly, conditions may get breezy on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Killeen area residents can expect temperatures in the upper-80s with winds from the south. Winds will blow around 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, Meteorologist Jason Dunn said.
The breezy conditions could stick around into Friday. The Killeen area may see a little bit of rain Friday morning, before noon, Dunn said. Early projections indicate rainfall of less than 0.25 inches, he said.
Most of Friday's activity should remain northeast of the Killeen area.
Following Friday's potential rain, clouds should clear out and provide mostly sunny to sunny skies into next week.
Projected temperatures and sky conditions through Monday are:
- Today: High 81, Low 58 - Sunny
- Thursday: High 87, Low 69 - Sunny and breezy
- Friday: High 77, Low 54 - 30% chance of thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy
- Saturday: High 73, Low 51 - Mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 80, Low 56 - Sunny
- Monday: High 83, Low 62 - Sunny
