After a chilly, breezy Sunday, Killeen area temperatures are expected to rebound a bit for the next couple of days.
“We’ll get a little warm up Monday and Tuesday,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Allison Prater said by telephone on Sunday.
Prater said a cold front is expected overnight Tuesday into Wendesday, bringing temperatures back down to the 60s into Friday before reaching the 70s again over the weekend.
Prater added that the area can expect windy conditions after the Wednesday front, and that no rain is currently expected but that could be subject to change.
Bell County is currently experiencing moderate drought conditions, and Coryell and Lampasas counties have severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Last year at this time, Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties were all experiencing normal conditions.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 622.26 feet, which is 0.26 feet above normal, and Belton Lake has a reading of 593.25 feet, which is 0.75 feet below normal elevation.
Today will be sunny, with a high near 76 and south southeast winds 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Monday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 55 and south southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 and south winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 and south winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday — high near 65, low near 41.
Thursday — high near 67, low near 44.
Friday — high near 71, low around 50.
