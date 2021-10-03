President of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Visitor’s Center Gina Pence has released the details of the Annual Harker Heights Wine and Brew Fest — and the numbers are promising.
“So far, the feedback has been exceptional. This was possibly our most successful fest to date,” Pence said Sunday, adding that “this was the first year with no issues.”
Pence described an air of excitement as she detailed the 13th festival’s success, including a net profit of $75,000 for the 75 vendors that purveyed the event.
“Gross profits were higher, but we had an average of $1,000 net profit ... per vendor at the event, which is exceptional,” she said.
The event’s success was multi-faceted, made possible by excitement — driven in part by the lack of a festival in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions — and the weather.
“Everything just came together to make it possible,” Pence said.
Another possible reason for the high attendance is the choice to forego admission fees in place of a per-car parking fee. There were many reasons for the switch, but Pence said that the three organizations contracted to keep track of parking counted approximately 632 cars, which gives Pence a conservative attendance of around 1,264 over the six hour festival. Traditionally, the event has experienced an attendance of well over 5,000, putting this year’s numbers far lower than average.
Additionally, Pence claimed that the impact to the local economy was evident.
“We had people coming from all over the region. I spoke to at least five people that were staying in hotels. I think it’s safe to say that the local impact of people coming in, staying at our hotels, eating at our restaurants and shopping at local stores is very positive,” Pence said.
Pence also said that the festival’s remembrance ceremony was well received. Hosted on Sept. 11, the festival included a ceremony that sought to honor fallen troops, victims of the Sept. 11 attacks and first responders.
The ceremony also included a presentation of $1,500 and $1,000 to the First Responders Fund from H.E.B. and the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, respectively.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
