Enjoy a fine wine and food pairing knowing the ticket price will be a welcome donation to support Families in Crisis. The nonprofit organization assists individuals coping with family violence, crisis intervention, counseling and other specific programs for those in need.
Presenting sponsor Ashley Home Place will host this year’s event from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the St. Paul Chong Hasang Parish Center, 1000 Farm-to-Market Road 2410, in Harker Heights.
There will be six sommelier and chef paired courses, four will be savory and two will be sweet. Guests will receive unique wine education as they stroll between stations. A wine pull and silent auction will be held during the event, according to organizers.
Individual tickets are $50 each or $500 for a table for eight. Tickets may be purchased on the charity’s website www.familiesincrisis.net. Payment can be made with credit card or invoice and donations may be mailed to Families In Crisis, P.O. Box 25, Killeen, Texas 76540.
Prior to the event, there are also opportunities to place ads in the Recipe and Wine Guide that will be distributed to each participant or to donate silent auction items.
Families In Crisis houses, supports, and empowers domestic violence survivors and the homeless as they transition to new lives. Emergency domestic violence shelters in Killeen and Temple, a 78-bed homeless shelter, crisis intervention counseling, hospital accompaniment, life skills classes, veterans housing assistance program and transitional housing. The Friends of the Family Wine Pairing fundraiser is an annual event but was canceled in 2020 and 2021, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
