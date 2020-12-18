The cities of Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Killeen released the results of holiday decorating contests recently.
City residents voted for the winners in the contests.
Copperas Cove
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful organized the holiday decorating contest in 2020 again. The entries were outdoor displays tastefully decorated for the holiday season.
The city had two categories: Static display and lights in motion.
The winners are:
Static Display
- First Place: The O’Brien family, 1425 Lubbock Drive
- Second Place: The Spencer family, 1324 Eagle Trail
- Third Place: The Cavazos & Mead family, 616 S. First St.
Lights in Motion
- First Place: The Mulvey family, 1605 Little St.
The city encourages residents to enjoy the light displays through New Year’s Day.
Harker Heights
The city of Harker Heights had a wreath decorating contest, along with a outdoor light display contest.
A total of 293 votes determined the winners of the wreath decorating contest. The winners were:
- First Place: Holiday Celebration
- Second Place: Texas Holiday
- Third Place: Red & Green Christmas Dream
In the outdoor decoration contest, a total of 998 votes were submitted.
Area 1
- First Place: 202 Red Oak Drive
- Second Place: 220 W. Cardinal Lane
- Third Place: 107 Moody Circle
Area 2
- First Place: 407 Ponderosa Drive
- Second Place: 428 Winter Sun Drive
- Third Place: 3021 Rain Dance Loop
Area 3
- First Place: 2011 Shadow Ridge Road
- Second Place: 1503 Spicewood Circle
- Third Place: 512 Pioneer Trail
Area 4
- First Place: 2939 Apache Loop
Overall Awards
- People’s Favorite: 2939 Apache Loop
- Best Wow! Factor: 1503 Spicewood Circle
- Best Kid’s Theme: 2405 Antelope Trail
- Best Use of Music and Movement: 3246 Province Point
- Judges’ Favorite: 2939 Apache Loop
Killeen
In Killeen’s contest, more than 1,000 votes were cast for 11 entries.
The winners are:
- First Place: Shawntay Harris family at 5412 Siltstone Loop
- Second Place: Steven and Mandy Page at 4002 Stallion Drive
- Third Place: Danny Pike family at 2901 Bastion Loop
