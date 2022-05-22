The 75th Annual Killeen Rodeo is in the books and Board Chairman Mike Adamson was pleased with the results — specifically, the results of donations made to the Killeen Food Bank. More than 6,000 pounds of food was donated by rodeo ticket holders who exchanged four canned food items for one entry ticket inside to see the show.
Residents returned in droves for the rodeo this year, after the limits of COVID-19 shrank the numbers in 2021.
“We had about 12,000 overall,” Adamson said. “So with about 4,000 each night, we exceeded attendance for last year by quite a bit.”
Rodeo sports fans were not disappointed, either. Professional Bull Rider J.B. Mauney of Stephenville scored an 86 on Thursday aboard “N1,” a grandson of Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association Hall of Fame Bull, “Bodacious.” Both bulls were bred at Sammy Andrews’ Ranch for PRCA competition.
“We watched PBR’s ‘7-million-dollar man’ here tonight,” Adamson said. According to the PBR website, Mauney’s lifetime earnings are $7,290,000 and his score of 86 held as the highest score for all three nights, earning him another $2,150.
Other winners who scored their best on the first night of rodeo action were Colt Gordon of Comanche, Okla., aboard Brutus with a score of 90.5, and barrel racer Virginya Foran, of Bastrop, with a winning time of 17.13 seconds.
Friday was City of Killeen Night at the Rodeo and crowds were treated to a special pre-show put on by some of the area’s “gifted” celebrities. Six local radio and TV personalities lunged after some spirited four-legged cattle in the Celebrity Calf Scramble.
Friday’s rodeo winners included Bareback Rider Dean Thompson, of Altamont, Utah, aboard Rylee’s Raisin Cane for 85 points and Clint Singleton, of Comfort, in Tie-down Roping with a time of 8.9 seconds.
Saturday’s rodeo was free to any Killeen educator, faculty and staff, with a valid ID and began with a “stick horse” competition. Entries were 9 years old and under and made for some hilarious moments in the arena.
In rodeo action, Saturday’s Steer Wrestling winner Skylar Wools of Sour Lake took only 3.4 seconds to down his calf. But the highlight of the evening ended in a tie with two teams taking first place in the Team Roping event. Cory Smothers, of Henryville, Ind., and Sergio Gonzales, of Jourdanton, matched Wyatt Bray, of Granbury, and Cutter Thompson, of Hermleigh. Each team had a score of 4.9 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.