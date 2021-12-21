Winners of the holiday decoration contests in cities Killeen, Harker Heights, and Copperas Cove have been announced and are as listed:
killeen
Killeen’s first-place winner was the Pike Family on 2901 Bastion Drive.
Second-place winner was the Page Family on 4002 Stallion Drive.
And third-place winner was the Harris Family on 4607 Brian Drive.
“We try to budget, but at the same time, we are a little bit Christmas crazy,” Amy Pike said of the family’s winning entry.
Killeen’s 54th Annual Christmas Parade winners were also announced alongside the outdoor decoration contest winners. They are:
For best nonprofit entry, first place went to Copperas Cove Miss Five Hills Scholarship.
Second and third place winners respectively were Women Veterans of Central Texas and Patriot Guard Rider Central.
For best entertainment entry, first place went to Harker Heights High School Red Brigade Band.
Second and third place winners respectively were Empire Dance Team and Bell County Expo Center.
And the winner for best commercial entry was AmeriStor Self Storage.
harker heights
In Harker Heights, areas of the city were broken into five areas and the winners of these areas are:
Area 1:
First place winner was 512 White Oak Lane.
Second place winner was 220 W. Cardinal Lane.
Third place winner was 604 E. Woodlawn Drive.
Area 2:
First place winner was 428 Winter Sun Drive.
Second place winner was 807 Olive Lane.
Third place winner was 3021 Rain Dance Loop.
Area 3A:
First place winner was 2405 Antelope Trail.
Second place winner was 2011 Shadow Ridge Road.
Third place winner was 2301 Antelope Trail.
Area 3B:
First place winner was 1503 Spicewood Cricle.
Second place winner was 1004 Woodshadows Road.
Third place winner was 1504 Cedar Oak Lane.
Area 4:
First place winner was 2605 Granite Trail.
Second place winner was 2939 Apache Loop.
Overall awards are:
People’s favorite and Best Kid’s Theme goes to 2405 Antelope Trail.
Wow! Factor goes to 1905 Stonehenge Drive.
Best Use of Music and Movement goes to 428 Winter Sun Drive.
Judges’ favorite goes to 2011 Shadow Ridge Road.
copperas cove
Static Display Winners:
First place winner was the Cavazos & Mead Family on 616 S. 1st St.
Second place winner was the O’Brien Family on 1425 Lubbock Drive.
Third place winner was the Walker Family on 1422 Janet Lane.
Third place winner was the Seefeldt Family on 704 Ash St.
Lights in Motion Winners:
First place winner was the White & Carson Family on 2911 Oak Hill Drive.
Second place winner was the O’Neal Family on 1836 Bee Creek Loop.
Third place winner was the Norton Family on 306 Atkinson Ave.
Business Category Winners:
First place winner was San Miguel Mexican Restaurant on 831 E Hwy 190.
Second place winner was Armadillo Properties on 2602 E Hwy 190.
Third place winner was Shipley Donuts Copperas Cove, 2301 E US-190.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.