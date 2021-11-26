As most people mark the days after Thanksgiving as the beginning of the winter holiday season, there are already events coming up to help get into the holiday spirit. Check out the many opportunities for holiday shopping, tree lightings, parades, holiday decorating contests, and more coming this week.
Local Events
- A Sami Show Merry Mistletoe Marketplace will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26 and 27, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. There will be handmade goods, art, jewelry, clothing, gifts, and more available for purchase. Admission is $7 per person and kids 12 and under are free.
- The Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 S. Highway 195 in Killeen, will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 27. Parking for volunteers and visitors will be at Texas A&M University -Central Texas and shuttle buses will run to the cemetery from 8 a.m. to noon. Go to www.wreathsforvets.org for more information.
- The Team JLyons Holiday Bazaar will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B.
- There will be arts, crafts, handmade items, gifts, raffles, food, and more at this event. Admission is a $1 donation to My Brother’s House Food Pantry. Day two of the bazaar will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 28 and will feature hobby and collector’s items. Admission is a requested donation of $1. For more information go to www.teamjlyons.org.
- The City of Harker Heights Christmas Tree Lighting will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be holiday music, free refreshments, and a countdown to the lighting.
- The 27th annual Krist Kindl Markt will be Dec. 2-5 at Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. There will be music, vendors, food, children’s activities, a carnival, parade, pageant, carolers, and more at this free event. Go to https://copperascove.com/krist-kindl-markt/ for a full schedule of activities for each day.
- The 2021 Killeen Jingle Bell Dash will be at 8 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Andy K. Wells Hike and Bike Trail, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Registration is $25 per person and is open online only until Dec. 1 at https://runsignup.com/killeenjinglebelldash. Race packets may be picked up from 8a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 at the Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.T-shirts are guaranteed to the first 200 registrants.
- The City of Harker Heights is hosting its Wreath Decorating Contest with the theme, “Winter Wonderland.” Wreaths must be handmade and can be constructed out of any materials. Go to https://bit.ly/3FLAzKK for a registration form. Wreaths and forms must be dropped off at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, by Dec. 6. Judging and voting will be from Dec. 10- 14 and winners will be announced Dec. 16.
- Registration for the Harker Heights Parade of Lights Outdoor Lighting/Decorating Contest is open now through Dec. 7. Citizens are invited to decorate their businesses and homes for the holiday, and residents will be given a map of entries and travel to each location to view the lights, then vote online at http://www.harkerheights.gov/parksandrec to select their favorite ones. Go to https://bit.ly/3r5mbJi to find the registration form and more information on divisions and award categories. Voting and judging will be from Dec. 10- 15 and winners will be announced Dec. 16.
- The City of Killeen Junior Youth Advisory Commission is hosting a Christmas Toy Drive now through Dec. 13. Toys for children of all ages will be accepted and can be dropped off at the Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. Call 254-501-6390 for more information.
- The 58th annual Killeen Christmas Parade will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 11 in downtown Killeen with the route starting on West Avenue D and Second Street, and ending at West Avenue B and College Street.
- This year’s theme is, “On Ice.” Participants are encouraged to incorporate the theme into their displays. The full parade route, entry form, and complete rules and regulations are available online at www.KilleenTexas.gov/REC. The completed entry form, announcer script, and $25 entry fee must be received at the Killeen Community Center by 5 p.m. on Nov. 30.
- The Garrison Commander’s Golf Scramble event will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 3 at the Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Battalion Ave., Fort Hood. This four-person scramble is open to all. Registration is $40 per person with an optional mulligan. Call 254-287-4130 to register in advance, or register same-day from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
- The 25th annual Nature in Lights trail is open from 5:30 to 11 p.m. every night through Jan. 2, 2022, at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, Belton. This drive-through holiday tradition features 5.5 miles of outdoor holiday light displays. Santa’s Village will be open Thursday through Sunday Nov. 18 to Dec. 5, and nightly Dec. 9- 24. Admission is $20 for cars, mini-vans, and pick-up trucks; $35 for limos, 15-passenger vans, and RVs; $55 for 24-passenger vans; and $80 for 47-passenger vans or larger buses.
- The Killeen ISD Homeless Awareness Response Program is hosting a Coat Drive from now until Jan. 3, 2022. Drop-off locations include the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, and the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. The drive will accept donations of new and gently used coats, winter hats, gloves, and scarves. New socks and underwear will also be accepted. Call 254-953-5493 or email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov for more information.
- The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen,is hosting an Epically Hogwarts Holiday event from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 4. There will be a Harry Potter-themed “Yule Ball,” “Common Room” activities, “Skies Over Hogwarts” startalk, and free butter beer. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids under 13, and free for kids 3 and younger. Go to https://conta.cc/3cIhoVN to register. The theater also features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
- The Killeen Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, is inviting kids to drop off letters to Santa now through Dec. 13. Letters can be dropped off from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Call 254-501-6390 for more information.
- Families can drop off letters to Santa on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B, now through Dec. 13. Provide a name and return address on the letter if your child would like a response letter from Santa.
- Free math and literacy tutoring is available for kids in grades four and up every Monday through Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. for elementary-level kids and from 5 to 8 p.m. for secondary school children at Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive, Killeen.
- The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host a live, in-person theater performance of “A Christmas Carol” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 with Broadway actor, Duffy Hudson. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Virtual/In-Person Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
- The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
- The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting a STEAM Day- Food Science for Homeschoolers event at 10 a.m. Nov. 30. Sign up is required by calling the library at 512-556-3251 or stopping by in person.
Local Music
- Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Kenny Orts and No Chance Band from 8 p.m. to midnight Nov. 26. Cover: $10. Dave Jorgenson will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 27. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
- Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by the Oxford Comma Duo from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 26, Gabor Nicholsonfrom 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 27, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 28.
- Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
- Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is hosting free live music by Lady in the Men’s Room at 7 p.m. Nov. 26, Wayworn Traveler at 7 p.m. Nov. 27, and Dillon Havins at 4 p.m. Nov. 28.
- The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, is hosting Tejanomusic by DJSauvesito from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 27.There is also Music and Karaoke Night with DJ Time from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
- Camp Caylor Beer and Wine Yard, 148 County Road 4814 in Copperas Cove, is hosting live music by Westbound from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 27.
Farmers Markets
- The Christmas Market at the Mercantile will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 27 at 407 N. Highway 36, Gatesville. There will be local vendors, gifts, food, music, and more available. Visitors can receive a free hot cocoa with the donation of a toy.
- The Killeen Holiday Market and Christmas Celebration will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
Museums and Exhibits
- The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Its new exhibit, “Facing the Inferno: The Wildfire Photography of Kari Greer,” is on display now until Jan. 15, 2022. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
- The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
- The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. A special exhibition, “The Fragile Bee,” composed of photographs and prints by artist Nancy Macko, is now on display until Nov. 28. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
- The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
- The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
