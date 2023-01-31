For the third straight year, winter weather forced the stoppage of nearly all activities and services in the Killeen area Tuesday, and the conditions are expected to persist through Wednesday and into Thursday.
Area schools and government offices were closed, and traffic accidents and other incidents caused temporary impacts to drivers navigating the icy streets.
Tuesday’s traffic accidents included a vehicle with a trailer in Harker Heights. The ensuing wreck caused emergency crews to temporarily close eastbound lanes of Interstate 14.
Killeen and Copperas Cove police were also busy responding to numerous crashes, accidents and sliding vehicles.
Lt. Krystal Baker of the Copperas Cove Police Department said that while the exact number would require research, police had responded to several calls of vehicles leaving the roadway Tuesday morning.
Copperas Cove police and city officials reported black ice all throughout town and, as a result, closed a number of streets due to the icy conditions.
Meanwhile, Killeen police reported multiple rollover accidents.
KPD posted on Facebook early Tuesday about a rollover accident on westbound I-14, saying that conditions on highways were icy. Officer Bascom with KPD said in a Facebook video post that the hill approaching Splawn Ranch Road on State Highway 195 was completely icy and not passable. He cautioned drivers to seek alternate roads.
“If at all possible, just stay home, stay off the roads,” Bascom said.
Another rollover accident was reported on Trimmier Road later in the morning.
In a two-hour stretch from 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Killeen police responded to more than 10 accidents, according to the department.
Recent forecasts
According to the National Weather Service. the Killeen-Fort Hood area will likely be under the icy conditions until Thursday because of a low pressure system that is now stalled over southern California.
As a result, the winter storm warning has been extended and is in effect now until 6 a.m. Thursday.
Surface temperatures remained in the upper 20s for much of the day Tuesday, and while not much freezing rain fell during the day, more was expected overnight and during the day Wednesday, prompting area schools and governments to close for the second day in a row Wednesday.
The National Weather Service reported in its forecast Tuesday that Wednesday called for 90% chance of freezing rain throughout the day, and a 100% chance of freezing rain in the evening.
Unless accumulations clear, Wednesday’s ice accumulations are predicted to be from 0.1 to 0.3 inches, the forecast showed.
Predictions from meteorologist Hunter Reeves include movement of the low-pressure system to the area by Thursday morning. This will bring warmer temperatures that should shift clouds and moisture to the east as skies clear. The high Thursday is expected to be near 43.
Friday’s predictions include mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 51.
Fort Hood
Fort Hood closed Tuesday due to “continued freezing weather,” and will remain closed Wednesday, officials said.
“Meadows Child Development Center will be open for use by mission essential personnel only. The Carl R. Darnall Medical Center is closed except for the emergency room. All commissaries and Exchange facilities are closed. However, III Corps Express is open 24 hours,” Fort Hood officials said.
School closures
As weather officials on Tuesday warned of continued freezing rain and icy conditions on Wednesday, Killeen ISD and other school districts said there will be no school on Wednesday.
“Due to the freezing temperatures forecasted today and tomorrow, icy road conditions, and the uncertainty of power outages, Killeen ISD campuses and buildings will remain closed on Wednesday, February 1, 2023,” the district said in an email. “We understand that making this decision affects our employees, families, and our community; however, we feel it is the best decision to ensure the safety of all.”
All extracurricular activities scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday will be rescheduled later.
Copperas Cove, Belton, Florence, Lampasas and Gatesville school districts also canceled school for Wednesday.
Central Texas College also announced a campus closure for Wednesday. Online and synchronous real-time virtual classes meet as normal.
Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen also did the same, closing its campus for all operations through Wednesday.
City closures
Killeen and Harker Heights closed city offices all day Tuesday, and will remain closed Wednesday. Copperas Cove closed non-essential services at noon Tuesday.
“Widespread icing on bridges and overpasses, as well as surface streets is expected, with travel being significantly impacted,” Killeen officials announced Tuesday.
North W.S. Young Drive remained closed from Veterans Memorial Boulevard to Atkinson Avenue.
More widespread freezing rain and sleet is expected today, with significant accumulations of ice expected.
As of print time, Copperas Cove officials had not decided a status on Wednesday.
Trash service in Copperas Cove is impacted for the rest of the week due to the temporary closure of the Temple landfill. In Copperas Cove, Areas 3, 4 and 5 will be collected Thursday, while Areas 6, 7 and 8 will be collected Friday.
In Killeen, Tuesday routes have moved to Thursday; Thursday routes will move to Friday; and Friday routes will move to Saturday.
In Harker Heights, Waste Management will not be running trash services Wednesday.
Wednesday's missed routes will be picked up on Thursday, Thursday's missed routes will be picked up on Friday, and routes missed Tuesday and Friday will be picked up on Saturday.
