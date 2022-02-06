The commute on Interstate 14 Saturday morning was smooth, a stark difference from Thursday and most of Friday when ice covered much of the roadway. On Saturday, however, there was almost nary a shred of evidence that the area had even endured a second winter storm in as many years.
Looking ahead, Killeen-Fort Hood area residents can expect to see mostly sunny skies all week with high temperatures gradually rising each day, potentially peaking in the mid-60s later in the week. The high temperature could get near 70 on Friday, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Matt Bishop said low temperatures may stay cold for a couple of evenings before getting into more normal ranges of the high-30s by Tuesday and Wednesday evening.
“Fortunate”
Killeen city officials said they were “fortunate” and “pleased” this winter storm — named Landon — did not have as much of an impact on the city’s water lines and power lines as did Winter Storm Uri in 2021.
As evidenced by the Oncor power outage map Thursday and Friday, power outages were largely scattered across the area, save for a portion of Killeen that had a couple thousand outages Thursday afternoon, according to Karl Green, the area manager for Oncor.
In February 2021, however, nearly 20,000 customers in Killeen and nearly 9,000 customers in Copperas Cove were without power after what began as “rolling blackouts,” turned into extended blackouts quickly as the demand for electricity threatened the integrity of the state’s power grid.
This year, state officials said the demand never reached that high, The Texas Tribune reported Friday.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said officials kept him in the loop throughout the storm.
“We had, for that first day there, about 1,700 homes go out, but they were working on it quickly. And then yesterday afternoon, they told me they were down to about 500,” Segarra said. “So I don’t think ... hopefully nobody spent overnight in the cold in their home.”
Segarra said he believes the storm wasn’t as bad because people were more prepared and it didn’t last nearly as long.
“One day, I think we can live with that,” he said. “And that’s something that happens every year. I think that we’re just kind of more jumpy than we are because of what happened last year, but it seems like every year we get ice.”
Road conditions
“The weather made for icy, dangerous road conditions but drivers took heed to our warnings and stayed off of the roadways, which lessened the number of accidents and resulted in minimal impact to our emergency crews,” said Killeen’s executive director of communications, Janell Ford.
Killeen police responded to dozens of traffic accidents in the 24 hours after Winter Storm Landon arrived in Central Texas.
Between 6 a.m. Thursday and noon Friday, Killeen Police Department officers received a total of 42 calls for service related to traffic accidents, KPD Assistant Chief Alex Gearhart told the Herald Friday.
Some roadways were closed during the ice event, including the North W.S. Young bridge in Killeen and a section of old FM 440 Road, near West Central Texas Expressway, between McDonald’s and Raising Canes restaurants. The Killeen Police Department also closed the Willow Springs Road bridge Thursday evening into Friday morning.
Multiple wrecks from cars sliding on ice were reported on Killeen roadways. Vehicles were seen sliding on ice at intersections, inclined roads and parking lots Friday morning.
In Copperas Cove, police monitored the city’s streets Thursday looking for problem areas. At the peak of the storm Thursday, the police department closed at least eight city streets, many of which were in areas of steep inclines in the city.
Copperas Cove and Killeen street crews were also out laying aggregate mixtures of sand and gravel on major roadways and bridges.
Warming centers
Both Killeen and Copperas Cove had temporary warming centers open to the public to use, although the need was greater in Killeen.
“We are happy to have helped more than three dozen citizens in our warming centers and we appreciate our staff and partners working overnight to make this happen daily,” Ford said.
Fourteen people stayed at Killeen’s warming shelter Wednesday night as temperatures dropped to below freezing when the winter storm arrived. On Thursday night, 23 people used Killeen’s warming shelter, city officials said.
The Moss Rose Center, 1103 East Avenue E in Killeen, opened from 3 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday into Saturday morning — a departure from the city’s previous stance of only offering shelter hours in the evening.
The Rosa Hereford Community Center was open from 6 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. this morning.
Copperas Cove’s warming center, which was at the Copperas Cove Civic Center in the city park, opened at midnight Wednesday and remained open until noon Friday.
The need for the temporary center was not as great in Copperas Cove, however, which city spokesman Kevin Keller said Friday he was thankful for.
Caycee Hauck, the Parks and Recreation superintendent in Copperas Cove, said that as of around 9 a.m. Friday, one person had used the city’s warming shelter at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. Hauck said that gentleman had used the shelter for around three hours on Thursday to charge his phone.
In 2021, during Winter Storm Uri, the city of Copperas Cove had to change the location of its warming center twice. Beginning at the Civic Center, power outages forced the city to move it to the library. Unfortunately, a busted water pipe at the library forced the city to move it to Hettie Halstead Elementary School.
Harker Heights officials said they did not open a public warming shelter in the past few days because the perceived demand did not require it.
Preparations for provision
In the days leading up to the winter storm, thousands flocked to area grocery stores to stock up on provisions, especially on Tuesday when long lines and full parking lots were seen at Killeen and Harker Heights grocery stores.
H-E-B and Walmart employees in Killeen were seen Wednesday morning and afternoon restocking shelves as customers browsed the crowded aisles.
In an online news conference Wednesday, Peter Perez, Killeen’s emergency management coordinator, asked residents to be wise when grocery shopping before the storm.
Multiple grocery stores were coping with shortages of some essential items Wednesday.
Walmart Supercenter, 1400 Lowes Boulevard in Killeen, had some empty shelves — a tomato bin, packaged pork, and juice — but largely was seen fully-stocked Wednesday morning.
Tuesday evening, H-E-B, 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, was packed as customers stocked up on food and other essential items to last through the storm. Bread, bananas, chips, and some meat products were missing from the typically fully-stocked shelves.
H-E-B Plus, 2511 Trimmier Road in Killeen, was busy Wednesday morning with customers browsing the aisles and employees packing last-minute online grocery orders. Dog food, bread, packaged deli meat, and chips seemed to be the only items missing Wednesday morning.
Segarra said he began to see some improvements on Friday.
“I always like to get around, especially to the big stores to see how everybody’s doing, and for the most part, everything I’d seen was OK,” Segarra said. “Some of the people had did some extra shopping on Wednesday, but everything seemed to go well.”
