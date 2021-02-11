With sleet and freezing falling today, the National Weather Service out of Fort Worth has upgraded a “winter weather advisory” to a “winter storm warning” for Killeen through 6 p.m. today.
Jason Dunn, a meteorologist with the NWS, said that there are going to be some thunderstorms in Killeen today that will include sleet and freezing rain.
As a result of the thunderstorms, Dunn said, “travel is going to be very dangerous and is not advised.”
The roads could have ice on them today and during the day Friday because temperatures will not rise enough to melt much, if any, of the ice.
Dunn also said that winter weather, including snow is expected Sunday night into Monday morning with chances around 60% and 70%.
Wind gusts could also be as high as 30 mph on Sunday and Monday which will create wind chills around zero degrees, according to the NWS.
Schools
Because of the winter weather, the Killeen Independent School District closed all campuses and offices today. Friday was already scheduled as a student holiday on the district’s calendar so students will not be attending school Friday but staff will be reporting to work at the regularly scheduled time, according to a KISD release.
Copperas Cove ISD students went to school on time Thursday morning but were released early between 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.
Earlier this morning, CCISD spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said, “Our transportation department workers have been out early this morning checking the roads. They are dry and we will be starting school on time this morning and buses will run their regular schedules,” before later releasing the early release times for all CCISD students.
Schools in Temple and Belton also had early release on Thursday.
The campuses of Texas A&M University-Central Texas and Central Texas College were also closed Thursday, but online courses continued.
Fort Hood
Fort Hood closed to all but mission essential personnel Thursday, and the two commissaries on post as well as the post exchange also closed on Thursday. The following gates also closed Thursday: Santa Fe Gate, 79th Street Gate, Mohawk Gate, and State Highway 195 Gate.
Roads and Wrecks
The W.S. Young bridge in north Killeen closed Thursday and the Texas Department of Transportation is out checking roads.
“If you need to be out on the roadways this morning, please drive safely and with caution. Give yourself enough time to reach your destination,” the Killeen Police Department Facebook page said.
A white pick up truck was seen rolled over in the Interstate Highway 14 median near the Clarke Road overpass, and other wrecks, mostly minor, were seen around Killeen.
The Harker Heights Police Department released a statement about road conditions and how residents should proceed in these weather conditions.
“Winter weather creates unpredictable and dangerous driving conditions. Harker Heights Police Department Traffic Division strongly advises you to stay off the roads,” the release said.
However, they also added these tips for those that have to drive during this weather.
Slow down. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions.
Maintain at least three times the normal following distance in snow and icy conditions.
Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas as they tend to freeze first.
If your vehicle starts to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction of the skid until you have regained traction. Then straighten your vehicle.
Temperatures, according to the Weather Channel, through the weekend and into next week are as follows:
Today: 33, 29
Friday: 37, 26
Saturday: 33, 24
Sunday: 32, 10
Monday: 20, 5
Tuesday: 35, 25
