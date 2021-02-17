Winter storms have stopped coming, ice to stay around a bit

Although the icy precipitation has for the most part moved through the Killeen area, the ice and snow remains, as temperatures will not likely get above freezing until Friday.
“We do have one more really cold night coming through, Thursday night into Friday,” National Weather Service Meterologist Monique Sellers said on Wednesday morning, adding that low temperatures tonight will reach the mid teens.
Sellers added that the region will see a slow warm up over the weekend, except for a brief cold front on Sunday overnight into Monday morning, and no other precipitation is expected.
Wednesday’s low was 24 with a high of 32, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast for the rest of this week are:
Today: 32, 16
Friday: 40, 24
Saturday, 52, 43
Sunday: 58, 34
Monday: 58, 37
On next Tuesday, the high is expected to be about 65.
Road Conditions
With the lingering icy conditions, motorists are still advised to avoid travel if at all possible.
“Roadways across the district are still experiencing icy and/or snowy conditions to some varying degree,” Texas Department of Transportation Spokesperson Jake Smith said by email on Wendesday. “TxDOT crews are blading snow and treating icy patches, however, roadways remain hazardous as ice may be present or reappear on roadways due to the record-low temperatures. Advice for motorists: stay home. If they absolutely have to travel, exercise extreme caution, especially driving on bridges and overpasses. Check DriveTexas.org for the latest information across the state, buckle up, and take your time getting to your destination.”
Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Bryan Washko said by email on Wednesday a few minor crashes had been reported.
“We had two truck tractors spin out on the ice on IH-35 in Temple temporarily shutting down the southbound lanes,” Washko said. “The highway has reopened and looking at the map of our troopers, there are no major events at this time.”
SCHOOL CLOSURES
The Killeen Independent School District announced Tuesday afternoon that it will be closed for the remainder of the week, according to a posting on its Facebook page, with a tentative plan to return on Monday.
Copperas Cove Independent School District, all campuses and district offices, will also remain closed the remainder of the week, according to a district news release. Classes are expected to resume on Monday, Feb. 22, on their regular schedule.
All classes and operations at the Central Texas College’s Central and Fort Hood campuses have also been suspended through Friday, according to a news release.
Texas A&M University-Central Texas is closed through today.
