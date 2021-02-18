In light of the winter weather, Central Texas College released a statement Tuesday that three of their events celebrating Black History Month had to be postponed. In addition, the annual Center for African-American Studies and Research event scheduled for next week has been canceled, organizers said.
The Central Texas College events commemorate Black History Month with a series of virtual presentations titled “The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity.”
The new schedule of live videos which will be streamed on their Facebook page at www.facebook/CentralTexasCollege is as follows:
Today at noon, Ashley Marie Knight, author and co-owner of an independent bookstore, will talk about her role as proprietor of a veteran-owned, woman-owned and black-owned business.
Monday at noon, Reverend Rodercus M. Johnson Jr., senior pastor of Anderson Chapel AME Church in Killeen, will share his story of growing up in and raising a diverse family.
The presentation of student Darius Randolph and his family, sharing his story of living with sickle-cell anemia — which is common in diverse families — is rescheduled to follow at 1 p.m., Monday.
On Tuesday at noon, Luvina Sabree will discuss running a family business with her family of seven by her side. Sabree is the owner of So Natural Catering, which was featured on Food Network. Floyd Birt will follow at 1 p.m. with his story as a retired educator.
Life coaches Natasha and Gennaire Harris will provide inspirational messages and resources aimed at today’s youth. Their presentation is rescheduled to noon, Wednesday.
The presentation of Ta’Neika Driver-Moultrie, president of the Killeen branch of the NAACP, has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday. As a mother, wife, daughter, sister and aunt, Driver-Moultrie will advocate for the community and discuss her many rolls.
The Monday evening presentation by the Center for African-American Studies and Research featuring Colita Nichols Fairfax, professor and Honors College senior faculty fellow at Norfolk State University, was canceled.
