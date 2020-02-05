Now that the cold front has officially moved into the Killeen area, there is a chance of wintry weather consisting of rain, snow and sleet in the forecast tonight, according to the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Today the high temperature is expected to hit 39 degrees while the low temperature could drop to 29 degrees overnight. There is a 40% chance of rain during the day today. There is a 20% chance of snow flurries and wintry mix Wednesday night due to the low temperature.
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties, and other areas in central and north Texas.
"Additional light sleet or snow is possible late Wednesday night across portions of Central Texas, but no significant accumulation or impacts are expected," according to the weather service, however, roads and bridges could be impacted.
The high temperature will only reach 50 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature overnight Thursday will drop to 31 degrees. Skies are expected to be sunny Thursday.
The high temperature will rise to 70 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 38 degrees.
On Saturday the high temperature is expected to reach 63 degrees while the low temperature is expected to hit 41 degrees.
The high temperature is expected to be 69 degrees Sunday. The low temperature is expected to drop to 54 degrees while there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
The rain chances will increase to 40% during the day Monday, while the high temperature will drop to 68 degrees. The rain chances will remain steady at 40% Monday night while the low temperature will drop to 53 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.