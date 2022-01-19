As temperatures continue to fluctuate rapidly throughout the week, Killeen area residents can expect well-below freezing wind chills this evening and the next couple of evenings.
Madison Gordon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said that a "wintry precipitation" is possible Thursday evening. That said, Gordon added that meteorologists are not expecting much accumulation and little travel impact.
"Unfortunately — or fortunately, either way you look at it — there's not a lot of moisture available in our area," Gordon said.
The cold weather is also expected to be accompanied by some gusty weather, which Gordon said could drop wind chills into the teens. Wind gusts could get as high as around 25 to 30 mph.
Gordon said a couple of factors are driving the colder weather.
"We basically have a bit of an upper disturbance and we've got a surface low pressure that's pushing through this cold front," she said.
After the cold front, the area will see a gradual warming trend into early next week, where there could end up being slight chances of rain.
Projected high and low temperatures this week are:
Today: 76, 28
Thursday: 38, 24
Friday: 45, 25
Saturday: 51, 35
Sunday: 57, 38
Monday: 63, 40
