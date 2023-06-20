Residents in the city of Killeen will be able to seek refuge from the heat as the city is partnering with two organizations to open cooling centers.
The Killeen Housing Authority’s Moss Rose Center, 1103 East Avenue E, will be open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, offering an air-conditioned environment and water to anyone who needs it.
Killeen’s homeless shelter will be opening earlier than usual.
The Friends in Crisis Shelter, 412 E. Sprott St., will begin its intake process early any day the forecasted mid-day temperatures are above 100 degrees, opening at 1 p.m. and remaining open overnight, as usual. The shelter closes every morning after breakfast — around 7 a.m. — to allow staff an opportunity to clean the facility.
An excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service is in effect through Wednesday as temperatures are forecast to get above 100 degrees with heat indexes of 110 to 115 degrees.
City officials have said that city buildings, such as City Hall and libraries, are available for residents to cool off from the heat.
Tuesday’s high is expected to be 106, with a heat index of 115, which is the temperature that it feels like outside with the humidity.
The city is taking donations of water for either center. Those wishing to donate can do so at any Killeen Fire Station and tell the staff that the water is for the cooling centers.
Harker Heights opened cooling centers on Saturday.
The following are cooling station locations and their hours of operations:
Police Department Lobby, 402 Indian Trail — Open 24 hours, 7 days a week
Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing — Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. It is closed on Sunday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.