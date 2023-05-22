Killeen city officials will temporarily relocate some of its recycling containers beginning Thursday through the following Saturday, June 3, because the carnival will be in town.
Containers usually set up north of the Special Events Center at 3301 South W.S. Young Drive will be relocated to the back parking lot behind the Killeen Civic and Conference Center at 3601 South W.S. Young Drive. from May 25 to June 3.
