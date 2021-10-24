Killeen’s City Council has continued to fine-tune the city charter as it considers a variety of potentially sweeping changes including increased transparency and accountability requirements. The process, which was initiated earlier this year by former Councilwoman Shirley Fleming, initially set out to explore the possibility of increasing the City Council’s current monthly compensatory pay of $100 to $200.
Since then, the City Council has set out to go line by line through the city charter. Each potential revision will eventually come back to the City Council for final approval at a meeting in January, and any revision that survives that meeting will be taken to the ballot for a majority vote.
The following items are some of the current changes being considered.
accountability
In an effort to maintain accountability across the city’s government, the City Council proposed a change to the city charter that, if approved, would allow the City Council to recommend the disciplining, transfership, or firing of a department head, as a body.
Initial response to the proposal was negative, as City Attorney Traci Briggs expressed a worry that such an arrangement may lead to an issue of accountability.
“What happens if we have a department head ‘go rogue’ and we have a city manager that has no care to get rid of them, even though we have to approve their appointment,” Councilwoman Mellisa Brown said.
“The issue that I think you’re creating is that if you have the appointment and removal of all city department heads, then they, in essence, report to the City Council and not the city manager,” Briggs said. “You have to draw a line somewhere the City Council can no longer reach down. It makes a very fuzzy supervision issue.”
The article in question is Article III, section 29, which lays out the relationship between the city manager and the City Council. Section 29 stipulates that while City Council can appoint a member of city government, it may not terminate or otherwise direct the actions of a subordinate to the city manager.
Initially, Brown’s proposal would have struck that entire clause from the city charter, enabling the City Council to participate in the governance and termination of city employees.
“The City Council provides a strategic vision. We’re on a two-year term; if, in two years, we don’t see the change that we need to see, then we should have that authority to tell that individual ‘hey, you’re not cutting mustard. I’m sorry but, next person up,’” Wilkerson said.
Councilwoman Nina Cobb spoke directly against the measure, saying that the City Council provides department heads with their strategic plan and has the opportunity to provide additional direction at six months and a year.
“We’re missing the substance of the persons that we’re trusting,” Cobb said. “Where is the documentation? I really think that we take a minute to look at our contracts. I don’t want to be the person that sits here and makes the decision based solely on the opinion of others.”
Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh offered an alternative solution to direct supervision.
“Council could go into executive session and direct the city manager to take action regarding a specific department head,” Singh said. “Ultimately, the city departments run on the shoulders of the city manager.”
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez voiced a similar position to the assistant city manager’s, suggesting that the charter be amended to allow the City Council to direct the city manager to take action regarding a specific department or department head.
“That would open it up so we can at least have that conversation because the way it’s written now is that we have zero say, zero control over this. If we are at least able to have that conversation, make a recommendation, to our employee, then he can direct his employees moving forward,” she said.
The measure passed as recommended by Gonzalez 6-0.
Council pay
Impetus for the entire charter review process, council members’ pay has been an off-and-on discussion since the current salary of $100 a month was first chartered in 2001. The salary for the mayor currently cannot exceed $200 a month, according to the charter.
However, former city Councilwoman Shirley Fleming introduced the subject again earlier this year, and so began the charter review process.
The current proposal is a combination of proposals from Councilmen Ken Wilkerson and Michael Boyd that total a salary of $1,000 a month for council members, and $1,500 for the mayor.
“This is a full-time job,” Wilkerson said during Monday’s workshop. “It’s a touchy subject, but it’s something that should have been done a long time ago.”
Reasoning for the pay increase included simultaneous employment, use of the pay as a community stipend, modernization, and a mechanism for discouraging kick-backs.
Support for the measure was mixed, with Councilwoman Mellisa Brown and Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King voting against the immediate increase, but the provision did pass 5-2.
Term lengths
Proposed by Councilman Boyd, and part of a many-years-long discussion, the city council narrowly decided to consider longer terms for the next City Council.
According to Boyd, this change may allow council members to accomplish agenda items more efficiently.
However, opponents of the change stated that the new term limits may unnecessarily complicate the voting process.
The decision to modify the City Council’s term limits from two years to three years passed 4-3, with Brown, Rick Williams and Jessica Gonzalez voting against.
Other changes
Suggested by city staff, the council is considering moving the annexation process from the city charter to the city ordinances and deleting section 144 of Article XII, which regulates special taxes. According to Clements, the charter does not allow for special taxes, so the section is redundant.
The timeline
Nov. 2, 2021: Review Articles IX - XI.
Nov. 9, 2021: Direction re: Articles IX- XI.
Nov. 30, 2021: Review Articles V – VIII.
Dec. 7, 2021: Direction re: Articles V – VIII.
Dec. 13, 2021: Hold a public hearing regarding charter amendments
Feb. 8, 2022: Consider an ordinance calling a Charter Amendment Election.
April 9, 2022: Publish first newspaper notice.
April 16, 2022: Publish second newspaper notice.
April 25, 2022: Early voting begins.
May 7, 2022: Election.
So my first question is: Is there to be a line by line revision to the city charter and will there be a line by line vote on any and all changes with a yea or nay vote on all of the charter changes?
Copy: 'In an effort to maintain accountability across the city’s government, the City Council proposed a change to the city charter that, if approved, would allow the City Council to recommend the disciplining, transfership, or firing of a department head, as a body.
Initial response to the proposal was negative, as City Attorney Traci Briggs expressed a worry that such an arrangement may lead to an issue of accountability.' End of copy.
Isn't the city council found to be fail safe with regards to accountability? Does this then say that the fail safe provision with this say the city council is to withdraw the fail safe provision in all areas?
Copy: “The issue that I think you’re creating is that if you have the appointment and removal of all city department heads, then they, in essence, report to the City Council and not the city manager,” Briggs said. “You have to draw a line somewhere the City Council can no longer reach down. It makes a very fuzzy supervision issue.” End of copy.
Oh I don't think so as right now the city council can operate to remove the city manager. By this token, it expands the city councils role to not only remove a Department head and the city manager, so he cannot 'protect' a city department head, not himself. But by going after the department heads, then it should include the possibility that if a department head is removed, then by all accounts they should have their 'fail safe proviso removed, IE: t
t*t for tat. There would not be anything 'fuzzy' about this measure.
Copy: 'The article in question is Article III, section 29, which lays out the relationship between the city manager and the City Council. Section 29 stipulates that while City Council can appoint a member of city government, it may not terminate or otherwise direct the actions of a subordinate to the city manager.
“The issue that I think you’re creating is that if you have the appointment and removal of all city department heads, then they, in essence, report to the City Council and not the city manager,” Briggs said. “You have to draw a line somewhere the City Council can no longer reach down. It makes a very fuzzy supervision issue.” End of copy.
In this case, if you can 'appoint someone to fill a government position, then why can't you remove that same individual? Makes sense to me, but again you would frop the fail safe application and say 'now nobody is 'fail safe?
Copy: “We’re missing the substance of the persons that we’re trusting,” Cobb said. “Where is the documentation? I really think that we take a minute to look at our contracts. I don’t want to be the person that sits here and makes the decision based solely on the opinion of others.”
Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh offered an alternative solution to direct supervision.
“Council could go into executive session and direct the city manager to take action regarding a specific department head,” Singh said. “Ultimately, the city departments run on the shoulders of the city manager.”
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez voiced a similar position to the assistant city manager’s, suggesting that the charter be amended to allow the City Council to direct the city manager to take action regarding a specific department or department head.
“That would open it up so we can at least have that conversation because the way it’s written now is that we have zero say, zero control over this. If we are at least able to have that conversation, make a recommendation, to our employee, then he can direct his employees moving forward,” she said. End of copy.
Ms. Cobb, Do you want the power to 'dire someone', if not then is going to be a committee vote on this and all simular issues. To answer your question, ' What other paperwork do you haveif somebody writes a review of how each individual is doing in his or her position, and would that be a single individual or a again a committee action. If it is a single individual then are you going to accept his or her word as to the validity of that report? It sounds to me that any report would be detrimental to you.
As to the Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh, that would be entirely too cumbersome, so I would vote no to that venture.
As to 'Council pay', Plain and simple, you don't get into office with one pay grade and then vote yourself a pay raise. In all conditions it should be up to the citizens to decide if you are to get a pay raise. As of now, I would say you do not deserve a pay raise and anyone who thnks that this office should support a pay raise can remove themselves from this position.
Term limits: Absolutely not.
Another side note: This council along with the City Mayor and the City Manager have been absolutely quiet on the recent water issue that resulted in a Boil water notice being issued. Now what would be your resource to that question if you had the $1,000.00 pay allowance? Would you even bother to hand out advice or would you just sit there, mute, as is beig done now? In my opinion, you would just sit there, mute, because you don't have the knowledge to 'open your mouth'. But I fault the two directors who have similar job titles and did nothing so that we are now in the calamity that we are in right now. Now I do think that people in the know should have alerted this water department to the conditions that allowed this to become prevalent and this was not done. So there is plenty of blame to be spread among the powers to be for it is not in one place.
This should never have been allowed to happen.
There is currently nobody on the city council that deserves a raise
