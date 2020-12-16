Traditions are an important part of the annual holiday celebration for lots of families, but when a loved one is wearing a military uniform at Christmastime, maintaining a consistent year-to-year routine can be difficult.
Just ask Killeen resident Lacy Queen.
A 32-year-old Army wife and mother of three girls ages 5, 7, and 9, Queen says holiday celebrations are ever-changing when you move around the country and around the world for various military assignments. The Queens have lived in Killeen three years now, and they have family nearby in Bastrop and in Austin to visit, but this year there is the matter of COVID-19 affecting their holiday plans.
“Our group is probably going to be a little smaller this year,” Queen said. “My husband is gone to Poland on rotation, so it’s going to be a little different.
“But for us, being in the military, our Christmases are always … some real big; some real small. Sometimes we travel home when we can. We just have to make the best of the way things are for us.
“Our biggest tradition, I think, is that we don’t have a tradition. Usually, over Christmastime, we try to travel wherever we’re at. So, we’ll be at home on Christmas day, but between Christmas and New Year’s, we also like to get out and see something new that we’re close to at that time. One year, we did the hot springs in Colorado. Another time, we went up to the mountains and snow in Korea. Just kind of trying to get out and do things, more than have things.”
Celebrating Christmas normally begins for the Queen family the day after Thanksgiving. They put up a tree, set out yard decorations, and start looking ahead to Christmas Eve, when everyone gets to open one gift.
“We open gifts Christmas morning, and then the rest of the day we hang out, cook, have a big meal together. We haven’t really decided yet what we’re going to do this year. Some of our family is a little more high-risk, so we probably won’t be together like we normally would be.”
Mekea Edwards Herring, an Ohio native who moved to Copperas Cove four years ago after living in Killeen for a decade, says COVID-19 has not derailed any holiday plans, but some things will be a little different this year.
“Since moving to the Cove area, we have always gone to enjoy the Krist Kindl Markt, but we did not do that this year,” said the mother of two boys ages 23 and 20, a 19-year-old daughter, and two grandsons. “COVID is changing a few plans this year.
“We usually do a friend’s gift exchange, but unfortunately we will not be gathering with extra friends or family this year. With our children and grandchildren, we will still get our matching jammies and drive the neighborhoods to look at Christmas lights on Christmas Eve, and make it a point to stop by the Logsdon Santa house (in Copperas Cove).
“After that show, we go back home and play family games and have snacks and wait for Santa to show up Christmas morning.”
Michael Smith, a photographer in Killeen, says he and wife, Monica, will be celebrating a quiet Christmas at home with his father, Bob Smith, who is coming in from north-central Texas. Their holidays are not filled with longstanding traditions, but one childhood memory stands out.
“When I was in elementary school, there was always a huge peppermint log under the tree,” Smith said. “As I got older, I didn’t want them as much, but Mom and Dad used the same one over and over for years until I moved away — and I still have it.
“Also, we have a Noel on the mantle that is from my great-grandparents. There is a huge cardboard Santa on the mantle next to the tree from the early 1930s, which was my Dad’s when he was born. Dad is almost 89 and has weak lungs, and one of his friends passed away last week from COVID, but he knows how careful we are, so he feels comfortable coming.”
Pam Knutson, a former U.S. Army sergeant from Seguin, near San Antonio, who now works as a junior high teacher in Copperas Cove, said her family is continuing their usual holiday get-togethers in spite of COVID-19 concerns.
“We alternate going to my mom’s every year,” said Knutson, a mother of four children ages 14, 17, 26, and 27, and a grandmother of one who has been married to former soldier, Wayne, for 18 years.
“We’re not really doing anything different. This year, we spent Thanksgiving at home, and Christmas will be at my mom’s. Next year, we’ll go to my mom’s for Thanksgiving and Christmas will be at my house. I have brothers and sisters who live out of town, and that way they don’t have to come into town for every holiday.
“My mom has already said if the (COVID) numbers rise, things could change, and of course if somebody is sick or (tested) positive, they’ll stay at home. Mom and Dad live out in the country, and they have a huge back porch, so we’ll get the fire pit going and hang out outside. And then there’s also the garage we can head out to.
“We’ll probably do air hugs instead of real hugs, or something like that,” she said. “My mom just said, ‘If you don’t feel comfortable, don’t come.’ Of course, she’d be upset, because that’s the way my mom is, but we never discussed not having a normal Christmas. There will be siblings and cousins, aunts and uncles. Usually like probably about 25 people, and as far as I know, everyone who usually comes is coming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.