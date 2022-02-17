A warming shelter in Killeen will be open tonight as temperatures are expected to drop to about 30 degrees during the overnight hours.
Killeen city officials sent the following news release on Thursday, detailing the warming shelter open tonight:
The City of Killeen’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (OHSEM) has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority, the League of United Latin American Citizens District 17 (LULAC), LULAC-Herencia #4297 Killeen and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Texas District 14 to provide an increased services warming center for those in need on Thursday, Feb. 17.
Dinner will be served at the Moss Rose Center (1103 E Ave. E) at 6 p.m. and the Center will stay open overnight to provide shelter to those in need until 9 a.m. the next day. If no one is utilizing the service at 11:30 p.m. then the warming center will close.
While a meal will be provided, City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold and do not offer full sheltering services, as no beds or bedding material is provided.
To get the latest, up-to-date information from the City of Killeen, follow us on our website, KilleenTexas.gov, Facebook (@KilleenTexas), Instagram (@CityOfKilleen), Twitter (@CityOfKilleen) and YouTube (@CityofKilleenTX). Also signup for alerts from our website by visiting www.killeentexas.gov/alertcenter and signup for emergency alerts from our CodeRED system at www.killeentexas.gov/ohsem.
