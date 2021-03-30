With the observance of Good Friday, local municipalities have announced closures to city offices and services.
Below is the current information for holiday closings in the Killeen-Fort Hood area.
Killeen
City of Killeen offices will be closed Friday. All offices will reopen for normal business hours Monday.
Emergency services will operate without interruption.
Garbage collection will remain on its regular schedule. Killeen Transfer Station will be closed Friday but open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Killeen Recycling Center will be closed Friday through Sunday, but recycling trailers will remain open.
The Family Recreation Center will be open Friday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is closed Sundays.
Libraries will be closed Friday and open Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Lions Club Park Senior Center will be closed Friday.
Killeen Animal Shelter will be closed Friday, open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed Sunday.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights city offices will be closed Friday. All offices will reopen for normal business hours Monday.
Garbage collection will remain on its regular schedule.
Copperas Cove
City offices in Copperas Cove, including the Solid Waste Transfer Station, will be closed Friday and reopen for regular business hours on Monday.
There will be no collection of trash, recycling, brush or bulk on Friday.
For additional information regarding city facilities closure please contact City Hall at 254-547-4221. For additional information regarding the collection schedule please contact Solid Waste at 254-547-4242.
Belton
City offices in Belton will be closed Friday and reopen for regular business hours on Monday.
Trash service will run as scheduled.
Nolanville
City offices in Nolanville will be closed Friday and reopen for regular business hours on Monday.
Trash service will run as scheduled.
Gatesville
City offices in Gatesville will be closed Friday and reopen for regular business hours on Monday.
Trash service will run as scheduled.
Lampasas
City offices, the recycle collection center and public library in Lampasas will be closed Friday and reopen for regular business hours on Monday.
Trash service will run as scheduled.
Salado
City offices in Salado will be closed Friday and reopen for regular business hours on Monday.
Residents will need to call their trash providers to see if trash service is affected.
Kempner
City offices in Kempner will be closed Friday and reopen for regular business hours on Monday.
Residents will need to call their trash providers to see if trash service is affected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.