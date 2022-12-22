The city of Killeen’s trash collections will run on an amended schedule during the week of the Christmas.
Offices are Closed on Friday and Monday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The city of Killeen’s trash collections will run on an amended schedule during the week of the Christmas.
Offices are Closed on Friday and Monday.
Trash collection for Monday and Tuesday will run one day late. The transfer station will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Closed on Saturday through Monday.
The recycling center will be on Saturday through Monday.
Killeen is offering bulk collection pick-up Tuesday through Friday. The city will provide additional bulk pick-up of Christmas-related waste for free during those days.
Items include packages from gifts and up to four additional bags of trash for the week following Christmas Day.
Residents are asked to place garbage in plastic bags no larger than 33 gallons or boxes no larger than eight cubic feet wide at the curbside at least four feet away from the roll-out container by 7 a.m. on special collection days.
This collection does not include bulky items such as furniture, tires, construction waste or appliances. A fee will be assessed for those items.
The city’s annual Christmas tree recycling event is Jan. 7 at the Special Events Center, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Family Recreation Center is Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas but open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday. Other days will follow normal operating hours.
In observance of the Christmas holiday, all city of Copperas Cove facilities will be Closed on Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 to include the Solid Waste Transfer Station. The week’s collection schedule will be as follows:
Dec. 23: Holiday. No trash or recycling, brush and bulk pickup.
Dec. 26: Holiday. No trash or recycling, brush and bulk pickup.
Dec. 27: Areas 1 and 2 for trash. Area 2 for recycling, brush and bulk pickup.
Dec. 28: Areas 3 and 4 for trash. Area 4 for recycling, brush and bulk pickup.
Dec. 29: Areas 5 and 6 for trash. Area 6 for recycling, brush and bulk pickup.
Dec. 30: Areas 7 and 8 for trash. Area 8 for recycling, brush and bulk pickup.
Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day, except Dec. 23.
The following municipal buildings in Heights will be Closed in observance of the upcoming holidays.
City Hall: Closed Friday beginning at noon and all-day Monday. Resume normal business hours on Tuesday.
Recreation Center: Closed Friday beginning at noon and all-day Monday. Resume normal business hours on Tuesday.
Pubic Library: Closed Friday beginning at 1 p.m. and all-day Monday. Resume normal business hours on Tuesday.
Activities Center: Closed Friday beginning at noon and all-day Monday. Resume normal business hours on Tuesday.
Police Department (Administration and Records Division): Closed Friday beginning at noon and all-day Monday. Resume normal business hours on Tuesday.
Fire Department (Administration): Closed Friday beginning at noon and all-day Monday. Resume normal business hours on Tuesday.
Pet Adoption Center: Closed Saturday and Sunday. Resume normal business hours on Monday.
Recycling Drop Center: Closed all day Friday. Resume normal business hours on Saturday.
Trash collection schedule: Normal schedule all week.
jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.