Solid Waste2.jpg

Trash bins are seen in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive in 2018 in Killeen.

 Eric J. Shelton | Herald

The city of Killeen’s trash collections will run on an amended schedule during the week of the Christmas.

Offices are Closed on Friday and Monday.

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.