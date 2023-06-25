The Killeen City Council has operated with a vacant council seat since May 15 and has yet to fill the position.

Despite interviewing 14 applicants on June 12 and scheduling to name the council’s top pick a day later, the council instead voted unanimously to delay a decision on appointing someone to fill the vacant council seat at the urging of Mayor Debbie Nash-King during the June 13 meeting. The council was later slated to discuss the empty council member at-large vacant seat during the June 20 council meeting, however, the agenda was revised and the item was dropped.

Killeen resident Trudy Perrault

Killeen resident Trudy Perrault, 84, has lived in Killeen area since 1987. She said whoever fills the Killeen City Council’s vacant council member seat should be “honest and caring. You don’t find that often in politics these days.”

