The Killeen City Council has operated with a vacant council seat since May 15 and has yet to fill the position.
Despite interviewing 14 applicants on June 12 and scheduling to name the council’s top pick a day later, the council instead voted unanimously to delay a decision on appointing someone to fill the vacant council seat at the urging of Mayor Debbie Nash-King during the June 13 meeting. The council was later slated to discuss the empty council member at-large vacant seat during the June 20 council meeting, however, the agenda was revised and the item was dropped.
In an email to the Herald on Wednesday, Nash-King said the council has not set a date yet to discuss the appointment.
“It is extremely critical to me as Mayor that all council members are present in order to have an input on this important matter. I have emailed the council on their availability to meet and discuss the vacant council member’s position. Once I have confirmed a date, the city’s communication department will post it on the website,” she said.
The Herald asked community members and local organization leaders for their thoughts on how the vacancy has been handled thus far and what kind of person they would want to represent Killeen.
LULAC
The president of the Killeen council for League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Martha Dominguez said that she believes the chosen applicant should have the community’s best interests at heart and not their own.
“We get into these organizations to help our community become a better place for our current and future generations,” Dominguez said.
Dominguez said the applicants should possess leadership traits such as “humility, compassion, open-mindedness, honesty, integrity, and great knowledge of how businesses work.”
“You need to be able to listen to everyone whether it is a positive or negative comment. As a leader it is your job to be able to maintain your composure and be a problem solver,” she said.
Dominguez said she understood why the council had postponed the decision,
“In order to choose the best person for the position you need to take your time and not rush to make a decision after a 15 minute or so interview. It should be treated like a job interview and the time they deem necessary to make a decision should be allowed,” Dominguez said.
Local LULAC Vice President Myrna Banzon also spoke about the kind of council member she is looking for.
“Someone who does not have a vested interest. One who looks after what the community actually needs instead of one who does what benefits only a few,” Banzon said. “I also prefer someone who is objective, meaning, not in relationship/friendship with one or all the other council members and who can think for himself and not easily influenced by the other council members.
Banzon said she thinks the council should be proactive regarding the appointment.
“I think that it should be of utmost urgency to fill a position that affects the community. I can understand if there were no interested parties to delay it, however, there are 14 applications to be reviewed and interviewed,” she said. “Understandably you want someone who fits but they need to take the first step to eliminate those who may not make the cut for whatever reason. This is a long process, and the more delays, the longer the process gets. We need to be proactive, not reactive.”
NAACP
The Killeen chapter of NAACP President TaNeika Driver-Moultrie also had things to say about the vacant council seat and who she believed should fill it.
“The Killeen Branch NAACP would hope that the sitting council, after interviewing all candidates with an open mind, chooses a community resident that has a vested interest in the city, is committed and is open to hear feedback/suggestions/input/complaints from the residents,” she said. “We hope the person stands for what is right, does what is right and is for right. The hope is that the individual would be a voice for all the people and base their votes on Agenda Items on what is best for the overall City, as a whole.”
Driver-Moultrie said she was not aware of the reason the council postponed the appointment and didn’t want to comment on how the council has handled the vacancy.
Community members
Two Killeen senior citizens also pitched in to voice their opinions about the vacant council seat and what kind of person should be appointed.
Killeen resident Trudy Perrault, 84, has lived in Killeen area since 1987.
“I think the candidate should be honest and caring. You don’t find that often in politics these days,” Perrault said.
Another resident, 67-year old Joe Bianchini, has lived in Killeen on and off since 1974. Bianchini expressed reluctance about a new council member having much impact on the city.
“I don’t think it matters what traits or skills they have, the council is already so incompetent,” he said.
Background
The vacancy was the result of former Councilman Ken Wilkerson’s sudden resignation on May 15. Wilkerson sent his resignation letter in the form of an email directly to Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle, according to a copy of the email the city released to the Herald.
“This email is to notify the city of my immediate resignation from my position as Councilman due to unforeseen health and personal issues,” Wilkerson said in the email.
However, the public and Killeen City Council members were not made aware of the mayor pro tem’s resignation until two days later, on May 17.
After the council later approved Wilkerson’s resignation, it opened applications for the vacancy and originally received 18 applications, but four applicants dropped out before the council interviewed eligible candidates.
The Herald received confirmation from the city that candidate Cristina King, who is not related to Nash-King, was the desired applicant to take on the position. On June 13, before the meeting, the city sent King the proper paperwork for her to swear in, but a couple of hours before the meeting, King was told not to come.
“I complied because I want to do whatever is best for the city,” King said.
Cristina King is the daughter of Gary “Bubba” Purser Jr. and JoAnn Purser, a Killeen school board member. King is connected to two real estate businesses in the area. She is co-director, with her husband, of King Signature Homes Management Company LLC in Killeen. She is also an agent with DC King Ltd., a development company in Harker Heights.
She is on the board of directors of the Killeen ISD Education Foundation and serves on the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce board.
It is unclear if King is still the city’s frontrunner for the vacant council seat.
And with the July 4 holiday coming up, it is also unclear exactly when the City Council will be talking about the vacant seat again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.