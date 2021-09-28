The Copperas Cove fire marshal, with the assistance of the Copperas Cove Police Department, made an arrest early Monday morning after firefighters extinguished a blaze on the 600 block of North Main Street.
Firefighters responded to a single-family structure fire around 2:10 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they determined the structure to be fully involved in fire.
Responding units included three fire engines, two ambulances, a battalion chief and four police officers.
Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young said it took the firefighters around 30 minutes to get the blaze under control.
“The structure was a total loss, and as many as five persons were believed to be inside in the house, and all have been displaced,” Young said in a news release Tuesday.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters determined the fire to have been set intentionally.
Danilla Diana Gutierrez was arrested and accused of arson, Young said. According to the police blotter, the arrest was made at 3:43 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North First Street in Copperas Cove.
