One woman died in a house fire Wednesday evening south of Killeen, county officials announced Thursday. At the time of the fire, three people were said to have been on the property, and two of them were inside the house, according to Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt.
One of the occupants of the house made it out with minor injuries, while the woman died in the home, the county’s news release said Thursday. The woman’s name was not released.
Killeen firefighters also responded to the blaze Wednesday after calls were received about a structure fire in the 300 block of Whispering Oaks Loop, south of the unincorporated area of Ding Dong.
Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said Wednesday evening that the call came in at 5:09 p.m. for mutual aid with the Southwest Bell Volunteer Fire Department.
“The first units to arrive on the scene found heavy fire along the front of the property,” the news release said.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined, county officials said.
Throughout the course of the blaze, a portion of the acreage also caught fire, Kubinski said Wednesday evening.
Florence Fire Department, Killeen Fire Department, Oakalla Fire Department, and the Southwest Bell County Fire Department all responded to the call.
