One woman was killed and another person was injured in a shooting in south Killeen on Tuesday, police said.
Killeen Police Department officers were called to the homicide scene at 5:03 p.m. in the 13000 block of State Highway 195. Officers found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.
One victim, a 52-year-old woman, died from the injuries and was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 6:56 p.m., according to a KPD news release. Police are not releasing the woman’s name, pending notification of next of kin. An autopsy was ordered to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
The second victim received non-lifethreatening injuries and was treated and released at the scene.
KPD said it is still investigating the fatal shooting, which is Killeen’s ninth criminal homicide of 2022.
KPD is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
“We want to let the community know that this was an isolated incident and there is no continued threat to the general public,” KPD said in the release.
