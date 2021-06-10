A woman who was arrested in Harker Heights on Tuesday was arraigned on a subsequent drug charge Thursday.
On Tuesday, Heights police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle. One person told police the vehicle had been in the roadway running for several hours, according to an arrest affidavit.
When officers got to the car, the saw the lone occupant, later identified as Sarah Sarmiento, “asleep or unconscious in the driver’s seat with a lighter in her hand, head slumped over, and a straw and piece of foil with burned residue resting in her lap,” the affidavit said.
Sarmiento awoke when officers attempted to open the door.
She initially denied entry, stating that she wanted her lawyer. She eventually got out of the vehicle and let officers get her ID from a bag, police said.
While retrieving the ID, the officer saw in plain view a bag containing a white substance. Officers recognized the substance as methamphetamine, which it tested positive for in a field test.
It weighed approximately 3.3 grams.
Police also found other pieces of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Sarmiento Thursday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more, less than 4 grams. He set the bond at $30,000.
