Woman injured in skydiving accident in Salado

A woman was injured in a parachute accident on Sunday afternoon in Salado.
Salado Fire Chief Shane Berrier said the woman was taking part in an event sponsored by Skydive Temple, in clear but slightly breezy weather conditions.
“We did go ahead and fly her to the hospital, just as a precaution,” Berrier said, adding that the extent of her injuries were unknown.
The accident took place at an airstrip near I-35 in Salado. Berrier said the woman landed where she was supposed to, but simply landed too hard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.