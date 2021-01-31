Woman killed in Killeen motorcycle wreck

The Killeen Police Department is investigating a motorcycle wreck which claimed a woman’s life on Saturday evening.
At approximately 9:58 p.m. police were dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Fort Hood Street in reference to a 911 call about a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle, according to a KPD press release. Officers located an unconscious female lying on the roadway.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that a white Harley Davidson was traveling southbound on SH 195 at unsafe speed when the driver of a black Nissan Versa failed to yield right-of-way/stop sign and entered the intersection in front of the motorcycle,” KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said in the release. “The motorcycle struck the left front quarter panel of the Nissan, causing the operator to be ejected. The operator was not wearing a helmet.”
The operator of the motorcycle, Marla Harris, 36, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 11:15 p.m.
This investigation is ongoing and information will be released as it becomes available.
