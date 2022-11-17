A fatal accident Thursday morning is causing a long traffic jam in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 between Killeen and Copperas Cove.
A woman was trying to walk across the interstate about 4 a.m. Thursday and was hit by two vehicles, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Wasko said.
The pedestrian was hit near the Bell Tower overpass near Central Texas College, Washko said.
As of 8:30 a.m., heavy traffic was backed up in the eastbound lanes for about four miles into Copperas Cove.
A portion of eastbound I-14 was temporarily closed as officials diverted all traffic off the highway at Bell Tower Road. By about 10:30 a.m., the highway was opened back up to regular traffic.
Calls to the Killeen Daily Herald from drivers caught in the backup confirmed some had waited over an hour to get from Copperas Cove to Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.