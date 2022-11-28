Lillie Aguero

Lillie Aguero graduated from Killeen High in 1962. She worked for Lott, Vernon & Co. for 24 years. For the past 20-plus years, she has owned her own accounting and bookkeeping service in Killeen, Lillie Aguero & Associates, which one of her two daughters now manages.

 Courtesy photo

Editor’s Note: The Herald is looking for folks with inspirational stories that deserve to be recognized. Unsung heroes who selflessly give back to their neighbors and the community; those who have faced serious adversity and overcome the odds. The world can always use more good news. If you know of someone, send us an email at news@kdhnews.com.

COPPERAS COVE — Texas native Lillie Aguero remembers like it was yesterday when the symptoms began that led to doctors telling her parents that she was one of the victims of the record-setting polio outbreak of the late 1940s and early 1950s.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.