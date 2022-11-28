Editor’s Note: The Herald is looking for folks with inspirational stories that deserve to be recognized. Unsung heroes who selflessly give back to their neighbors and the community; those who have faced serious adversity and overcome the odds. The world can always use more good news. If you know of someone, send us an email at news@kdhnews.com.
COPPERAS COVE — Texas native Lillie Aguero remembers like it was yesterday when the symptoms began that led to doctors telling her parents that she was one of the victims of the record-setting polio outbreak of the late 1940s and early 1950s.
“I was 4 years old, and I used to wear those white boots with the little tassels,” the 78-year-old Aguero said recently, from her home in Copperas Cove. “That morning, mom was in the kitchen, and she called me for breakfast. I tried to put my foot in my boot, and it wouldn’t go on. My brother came in — he is three years older than I am — and tried to help me. We were just giggling and laughing. I thought my foot had gone to sleep.
“So mom came in and she took me to the doctor, and he said I just had a cold. Then I didn’t get any better. My foot just wouldn’t work. So they took me to Shannon (Medical Center) hospital in San Angelo.”
That was where doctors diagnosed polio, a viral illness that causes paralysis, breathing problems, and sometimes death. In 1952, there were 58,000 cases reported in the U.S., a number that included 3,200 deaths and 21,000 left with mild to disabling paralysis. A vaccine was developed in 1955 by Dr. Jonas Salk, and what had been considered a major cause of disability in children went from 16,000 cases a year in the 20th century to zero cases in 2020. Polio is now considered eradicated in the United States.
After she was diagnosed at the hospital in San Angelo, Lillie was sent to Gonzales Warm Springs Foundation, a treatment facility between the town of Gonzales and Luling, where she spent “most of my (childhood) life.”
“We lived on a ranch at the time, right outside of Big Lake,” Aguero said. “I had a cousin who was a year younger than I was — a boy — and a girl cousin who was a year younger than him. We were 2, 3, and 4. We had all been swimming in this stock tank, and we all three got polio at the same time.
“There are three (different) viruses, and we each had a different virus. I had the kind that strikes full force just on one limb, or one area of your body. My little boy cousin was paralyzed, and all he could move was his head, but he got over it completely and grew up to be a big, burly, husky man. His little sister had the Bulbar, which is the lung polio, and at that time they still didn’t have the iron lungs, so we did lose her.
“My dad worked for a very wealthy rancher, and he sponsored me. He paid for the very best of everything. So they sent me to Gonzales and that’s when I started with the treatments and the braces.
“The first time I was there, I was there for nine months. Then, I would go home for the summer for a couple of months, then I had to go back. I would go to school there, and then eventually after several years, I got to where I would go there for the summer and come home for school. They have a big above ground tank that is made with native rock, and that is where we went to get therapy in the warm spring water.
“I could walk with a brace (on her left leg) and crutches. I wore a corset with head traction. I didn’t have spine issues, but they wanted to prevent my spine from curling or whatever it does. I was in a wheelchair … a lot of different stuff.”
Along with the physical challenges, Aguero says she also had to deal with harsh treatment, and even abuse, from some of the staff at Gonzales. She remembers:
“It was a really hard time in my life. It was pretty cruel. They would put sand bags in steamed water, and sometimes they wouldn’t even wrap them – they would just put them on me. I was physically abused; I was sexually abused.
“To give you an example, I had several surgeries at Scott and White in Temple. I’d have the surgery and then they’d send me back to Gonzales. I always had to have my leg in a cast for two or three months after the surgeries. I had just gotten out of my cast, from having had a bent knee. I was probably 5 or 6. I went there when I was 4, and I think I started having my surgeries when I was 6 or 7.
“I remember that night … when we went to bed at night, we had a canvas frame that we had to lay on, and it was raised at the hips. I had a head traction (attached) to the bed, and I had a strap around my hips that tied to the footboard. That day, I had my brace on but I couldn’t straighten my leg. I had just gotten out of a cast. This nurse – I remember she was like 10 feet tall – she came in and she said, ‘You have to lock your brace.’ I said, ‘I just got out of my cast.’ She sat on my knee. I can still feel the pain today.
“In those days, you didn’t tell. You just didn’t say anything. I told my mom what she had done, and I don’t know if they ever talked to her. I had a really good physical therapist. His name was Chief, and his assistant was Gabby. I had told them about it, and I don’t know if they did anything or not. I just remember the pain when she straightened my leg.”
Her dad became a construction worker after losing his job in the oilfield and the family moved a number of times as she was growing up, eventually landing in Killeen, where Lillie’s uncle worked for the city and helped get his brother a job.
That was when she was in high school, and she graduated from Killeen High in 1962, then went to Texas State Technical College and earned an associate degree in business. A professor who did tax returns at his home hired her as an assistant, and she later worked for Lott, Vernon & Co. accounting for 24 years. For the past 20-plus years, she has owned her own accounting and bookkeeping service in Killeen, Lillie Aguero & Associates, which one of her two daughters now manages.
Back when she was a freshman in high school, Lillie was walking one day and the lock on her leg brace broke. That could have meant trouble, but instead of falling, she discovered her weakened leg was actually supporting her. From then on, she had a “free knee,” meaning she did not need crutches and did not walk with a stiff-legged gait. She could dance and do “everything,” until six or seven years ago, when a malady called post-polio syndrome arose.
“Once you have polio, the virus is always in your body,” Aguero said. “What happens is that the limbs that are good are getting worn out. I read an article the other day about a doctor who was healthy and is now in a little scooter, and he can’t walk anymore.
“One thing that I’m glad about is that it weakened my left leg — what strength I had is gone — but it didn’t affect my other leg. I have to do everything with my right leg. I stand; I sit; I turn in bed; everything. My left leg doesn’t work at all anymore. I have feeling in it, but I wear a brace with a locked knee. I have crutches, but it’s hard for me to walk with a stiff leg.”
In June 2019, Lillie, who is also a certified IRS enrolled agent, had surgery to replace her right hip joint, and has suffered excruciating pain down her leg ever since. Now, the mother of two, grandmother of five, and great-grandmother of six mostly uses a motorized wheelchair to get around, but she maintains the same positive attitude, outlook, and independence she has always had.
She enjoys traveling and recently returned from a trip to Europe. She likes to read and watch TV and take care of her Goldendoodle dog and her collection of 500 dolls. Despite everything she has gone through, Lillie says she has never felt sorry for herself, and never looks back and thinks, ‘What if?’
“I think if I hadn’t had polio, I don’t know where I’d be today,” she said. “I think it made me what I am today. I feel I’m successful. I opened my practice 22, 23 years ago, and it’s been very successful, and it’s still going. I’ve got a home that’s paid for. I can go and do what I want. I love to travel. We just came back from Europe four months ago. We do all kinds of things.
“I take care of myself. I have a housekeeper and I have somebody who does my yard, but I can do everything else for myself. I may do it slower, and I may have to find a different way, but I’m going to do it. I drive and I get around. My husband (Tommie) just retired from being a minister. He was living in Granite Shoals, and he came back home in January. We saw each other, but I was basically by myself, and I can take care of myself.
“I don’t like being in this (wheel)chair, but I really don’t have much of a choice. I have a walker and I walk around the house a little bit. When I go out, I’ll put my brace on and get my crutches, and I’ll walk out to the car, and I have a chair in my van. If I’m going to go shopping or anything, I’ll get in that chair.
“All I can say is, I don’t want people to give up, regardless of polio or any other disability. Maybe you need a little help, but I don’t want people out there feeling sorry for themselves. Whatever it is, if you have a mindset, you can do it.”
