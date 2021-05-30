The woman who was shot by an off-duty police officer gave her reaction Sunday to the recent charge brought against him.
Lacresha Murray, 36, of Copperas Cove told the Herald how she felt about the charge brought against 45-year-old former Copperas Cove police officer Eric Stoneburner who is accused of shooting her.
Stoneburner was arrested and charged last Thursday with aggravated assault causing bodily injury/use of a deadly weapon. He resigned from the Copperas Cove police force after 5 years of service prior to turning himself in to Coryell County Jail Thursday, police said at a Friday morning news conference at Cove police headquarters. He has since been released.
“As a department, we cannot support Mr. Stoneburner’s decision to use deadly force in the moment and manner in which he did,” said Copperas Cove Police Chief Eddie Wilson during the news conference.
According to Murray’s account, she had been traveling on the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue on May 23rd after going to Mickey’s Convenience Store, when she began to feel ill.
That’s when she said she did a U-turn to go to AdventHealth-Central Texas hospital in Killeen. As she was making the turn, Stoneburner sped around her and began driving slowly. Murray said she went around and passed him, and he began to tailgate her.
After trying to create some distance between her and Stoneburner, Murray stopped her car and got out to talk him.
Murray said she explained to Stoneburner that she was going to the hospital. That’s when she said he drew his weapon and fired at her several times as she turned back to go to her vehicle. Murray was struck 6 times in her upper left arm.
When asked how she felt about the aggravated assault charge brought against Stoneburner, Murray expressed to the Herald that it wasn’t enough.
“I think it should have been harsher,” Murray said Sunday. “He tried to take my life.”
Murray said she has since found an attorney. At this point, she said she is still recovering from her injuries, and is just trying to move past the incident.
“Right now, I need to heal. I’m in a lot of pain,” Murray said.
Murray did not say whether or not she’d be pressing any charges, but is under the legal advice of her attorney.
The Texas Rangers, a division of the Department of Public Safety, has not yet concluded its investigation, and is still holding a video as evidence. Wilson could not comment on the contents of the video.
The Copperas Cove Police Department is also doing an internal investigation to determine if any department policies were violated.
Wilson said it’s to early to determine which, if any, policies will change in the future.
