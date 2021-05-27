COPPERAS COVE — The woman who was shot by an off-duty Copperas Cove police officer Sunday spoke out about the incident Thursday afternoon during an exclusive interview with the Herald.
Lacresha Murray, 36, of Copperas Cove gave her account to the Killeen Daily Herald of what happened the day an off-duty police officer of the Copperas Cove Police Department open fired at her in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue, a normally quiet residential neighborhood in Cove.
Murray said she was returning home from a Mickey’s Convenience Store Sunday afternoon, when she began to feel ill. She said the pain she was experiencing was familiar to her.
“When I started coming back to the house, I started to feel nauseous,” Murray said. “I’ve been dealing with this my whole life so I know the feeling. I knew it wasn’t gonna do nothing but get worse. So I was holding my stomach area, my side like that.”
She deals with chronic pain due a hernia removal when she was a child.
That’s when Murray said she did a U-turn to go to AdventHealth-Central Texas hospital in Killeen. As she was maneuvering the turn, a man now identified as an off-duty police officer, sped around her and began moving slowly, according to Murray, who moved to Copperas Cove about a month ago.
“When I backed up, he floored the gas and went past me, and swerved from hitting my truck.” Murray said. “So I finished my turn and I end up behind him. When I was behind him, he was going slowly like an angry driver.”
In a rush to get to the hospital, Murray went around the officer. He began to tailgate her down the road. She responded by speeding up to create some distance, before coming to a stop to confront him. Murray said she got out of her truck holding her stomach area, where she said the pain was.
“I said ‘Man, what is your problem? I’m trying to get to the hospital,’” Murray said. “I didn’t walk towards him or none of that. As soon as I said that, he pulled out his gun”
Murray said the officer yelled to her “What’s in your hands?” After that, Murray said she ran back to her truck. That’s when she said, shots rang out.
“That’s when I end up getting shot, and I’m laying down in the front of my car. He kept shouting ‘Let me see your hands,’ I said ‘I don’t have no weapon, you just shot me.’ He kept saying ‘Are you blind? Can you not see,’”
Parts of Murray’s upper left arm were covered with bandages Thursday as she recounted what happened.
She said the officer unloaded 11 bullets, but said she had been hit six times in the left arm. Murray said two of the bullets remained in her body. As the officer stood over her, Murray began asking spectators if they could call for help.
Murray said the off-duty officer didn’t show his badge and identify himself until after the shooting.
Police have not identified the officer, and Murray said she does not know his name.
Murray was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple for her injuries, where she was treated and released the same day.
“Something has to be done as far as police officers if they’re off duty in civilian clothes for them to be pulling guns at traffic stops. That’s gotta be stopped,” Murray said. “In my situation, I really didn’t do anything wrong. He got upset at me and when he had a weapon he felt like he could have pulled it and shoot me.”
“At any given time, he should have called police that was on duty if he felt some type of way. I just want people to know that I’m innocent. I didn’t threaten this man. I didn’t threaten his life or anything like that. He just had road rage, and had a gun on him, and decided to shoot at me. If you look at the picture of my truck, he was trying to kill me.” Murrary said.
Lt. Kevin Miller, a spokesperson for the Copperas Cove Police Department, said the officer was placed on administrative leave. He didn’t specify if it was with or without pay.
Murray said she is in the process of getting a lawyer. She said she’s spoken to the media, but hasn’t been contacted about the incident otherwise, outside of law enforcement.
“I’m just a normal woman. I’m really calm, cool and collected if you get to know me. I’m not angry. I’m not not mean. I’m not hateful. I’m sweet. I guess certain things happen,” Murray said.
The Copperas Cove Police Department said in a news release Thursday afternoon, that it will be holding a press conference on the shooting at 9 a.m. Friday in the Police Conference Community room at CCPD Headquarters.
