The woman who says she was shot by an off-duty police officer in Copperas Cove on Sunday said she was attempting to get to a nearby hospital when she was shot.
Lacresha Murray, a Copperas Cove resident, told two TV outlets (KWTX and KXXV) that she was on Robertson Avenue near her home when she began to feel ill.
She made a sudden U-turn on the residential street in front of a silver truck, she told KXXV. She said she was attempting to get to AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen.
According to her account of the incident, Murray said the driver of the truck went around her vehicle and slowed down. She told KXXV that she went back around the truck. After that, the driver of the truck began to tailgate her.
At a stop sign in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue, she said she got out to approach the driver with her hand clutching her hip.
She said he shot at her and she ducked as she ran back to her vehicle.
“I ran back to my truck to get in and drive out,” she told KXXV. “He just started shooting, all I could do was lean over and he hit me six times.”
Murray told KWTX that the man did not identify himself as an officer until after she had been shot.
The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, police said in a news release.
Murray was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The Texas Rangers, a division of the Texas Department of Public Safety, are investigating the shooting.
The Copperas Cove Police Department has directed all questions go to the Texas Rangers. Neither law enforcement agency has substantiated Murray’s version of events, saying the case is still under investigation.
Officials with the Texas Rangers have not provided further information after multiple attempts from the Herald.
Copperas Cove police have not specified the status of the officer.
