A deputy with the Bell County Constable’s Office responded to a report of a woman in the “middle of the road running into traffic, throwing her shoes at cars and yelling” Thursday before confronting the woman and getting into high-speed chase that started in Killeen and ended in Copperas Cove.
After getting waved down by concerned residents, “the deputy located the woman and her parked car in the middle of the roadway at Robinette Road and Sunny Beach Court in Killeen at approximately 2:04 p.m.,” according to a release from Bell County Constable’s Office Precinct 4. “It was believed that she may have been having a mental health crisis or intoxicated due to the actions witnessed.”
During the initial contact, the woman was irrational and confirmed the reports of a suspected mental health crisis or intoxication due to her actions. As the deputy radioed for assistance, the woman jumped into her vehicle and fled, ignoring the commands of the deputy, according to the release.
“The deputy engaged lights and sirens and pursued the female as she drove off at a high rate of speed,” the release said, adding Killeen police also assisted.
The Copperas Cove Police Department was notified as the pursuit went into Copperas Cove. The woman was pursued to her residence in Copperas Cove, where she stopped and was taken into custody.
She was transported to the Bell County Jail pending felony charge screening by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
Staff Report
