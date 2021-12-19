The Women Empowerment Sisters hosted a banquet Sunday in Copperas Cove to honor over two dozen members of the support group and bring them together.
“I just wanted to put this together to thank everyone,” Letisha Hunt said.
Hunt, who owns the organization, said that she has reached 54 members since its inception in September.
“It’s been amazing,” she said.
The group, which Hunt said is made up largely of servicewomen, military spouses and those in transient living situations, largely does its business as a private Facebook group.
According to Hunt, the group works to provide solutions and support each member in a safe, comfortable setting.
Hosted at the Quality Inn in Copperas Cove, the event was made possible by Cassandra Jenkins, the establishment’s general manager.
“I wanted to support my sister,” Jenkins said.
Alyssa Lopez, a military spouse, said that the banquet was a great way to meet the members of the group and support Hunt. Lopez had nothing but praise for Hunt, who she said has paved the way for a great support group.
“She’s known for getting people together,” she said.
Hunt explained that the group includes members from Central Texas, but also from several other states. The reason is due to membership makeup. Because members are often related to the military, the group expands whenever members move to a new city.
Members from around the nation donated presents, which were on display at the banquet.
The banquet started at 4:30 p.m. and was still going when the Herald left at 5:45 p.m.
